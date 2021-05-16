Bannatyne Health Clubs across England, Scotland and Wales are celebrating the return of indoor group exercise classes, alongside the reopening of sauna and steam rooms when lockdown restrictions ease further on May 17th.

Members can now book in advance through the Bannatyne app, selecting from an array of exercise classes including B:Functional, Les Mills, Metafit, Yoga, Pilates, Zumba, RPM and the ever popular Aqua.

The company has undertaken an extensive assessment of the COVID-19 infection risk towards both its members and staff, with changes implemented to its working practices in order to reduce the risk, whilst continuing to deliver a first-class professional service.

Indoor class numbers will recommence in line with Government restrictions as will sauna and steam rooms’ capacity, to allow for social distancing rules. Outdoor classes have proved extremely popular, showcased in more than 20 sites and wherever possible these will continue going forward, further enhancing the member experience.

Restrictions will also ease in café bars, allowing members to once again sit down and relax, whilst enjoying a Starbucks coffee and the healthy menu offering.

Duncan Bannatyne, chief executive and chairman of The Bannatyne Group said: “It is a real step forward to reinstate our extensive programme of group classes.

“We cannot underestimate the importance of the social aspect of our health clubs, and the support members receive from each other, and our fitness professionals.

“During the lockdowns we offered a significant number of online options that were well received, and we will continue to do this. However, nothing beats enjoying an exercise class with fellow members, followed by relaxation time in the sauna or steam room!”