A CHARITY dog walk in the park has been stopped in its tracks after being postponed by the coronavirus crisis.

But fundraisers are being urged to still set tails wagging by supporting organisers St Teresa’s Hospice with timely and vital donations.

The annual Bark in the Park event, which raised more than £10,000 last year, was scheduled to take place in South Park, Darlington, on Sunday April 19.

St Teresa’s Hospice needs to raise £3m a year to provide free day, in-patient and community care for people living with life-limiting illnesses and their families in Darlington, South Durham and North Yorkshire.

But the pandemic is threatening its life-blood by limiting events and its ability to attract vital donations. Countless events have already been postponed or cancelled leaving hospice finances under increasing pressure.

Hospice chief executive Jane Bradshaw said: “We have been closely monitoring the escalating coronavirus situation and have also taken advice from the Darlington Borough Council Events Team.

“For everyone’s safety we feel that it is only right that we do not go ahead and we will therefore be postponing, with September 6 pencilled in as the new date. Please mark the date in your diary and keep checking www.darlingtonhospice.org.uk for updates.”

The hospice has suspended day hospice services to limit access to the building in order to protect the workforce and in-patients.

Anyone wanting to help the hospice immediately with its plight can support the current appeal by sending a #hugtoStTeresas and by using the Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/HugToStTs.