Unlike what many people believe, hemp oil and cannabidiol or CBD oil aren’t the same thing. For one, CBD oil has more intense therapeutic benefits than hemp oil. Both are considered dietary supplements, but are used by many people in treating various medical conditions, like arthritis, anxiety, seizure, and insomnia,

In this post, you’ll get to know more about the difference between these two natural hemp-derived food supplements.

Source

CBD oil is a non-psychoactive natural supplement that is derived from the flowers, stalks, and leaves of industrial hemp plants. These parts of the hemp plants have cannabidiol content, which bears the healing effects of CBD oil.

On the other hand, hemp oil, as the name denotes, are also obtained from hemp plants, but from their seeds. Hence, hemp oil is also known as hemp seed oil. When choosing between the two, you have to check the label of that tiny bottle you want to buy. For hemp oil, the ingredient should include “hemp seed oil” or “hemp oil” and “CDB” or “cannabidiol” for CBD oil.

Here are some tips when checking the source of hemp or CBD oil:

Makes sure to know the source of origin of the CBD oil you’re planning to buy. Pure or full-spectrum CBD oil can help treat varying issues because it doesn’t contain any other chemicals or substrate.

Check the CBD manufacturer’s reputation by reading customer testimonials about the effectiveness of their products and ensure that they offer CBD oil that is free of harmful pesticides and herbicides.

CBD Oil and Hemp Oil Nutritional Benefits

Hemp and CBD oil promise to enhance health in different ways. When it comes to nutritional power, hemp oil provides minerals and fats because hemp seeds are naturally rich in fatty acids, like alpha-linolenic acid or omega-3 and linoleic acid or omega-6. Also, hemp oil is a rich source of protein, vitamin E, and other health-enhancing minerals (e.g., phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, potassium, sodium, iron, sulfur, and zinc.

CBD oil doesn’t have many nutrients like what hemp oil provides, but the compounds found in CBD oil like cannabidiol, trace THC content, and terpenes, play important roles in regulating, sleep, stress, pain, and inflammation.

CBD Oil and Hemp Oil Therapeutic Benefits

Hemp oil is effective in treating different skin disorders and symptoms of premenstrual syndrome or PMS. On the other hand, CBD oil is a good source of therapeutic compounds, primarily cannabidiol. It may also contain terpenes, the compound responsible for the CBD scent and flavor, and trace amounts of THC at 0.30 percent.

Because cannabidiol is a natural healing cannabinoid, CBD oil promises quality of life, most especially to those who are suffering pain. While CBD doesn’t instantly provide a cure, the symptom relief it provides is reassuring. That’s why CBD oil is used in relieving signs and symptoms of the following medical conditions:

Arthritis: Gouty and rheumatoid arthritis

Seizure Disorders: Epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), and Dravet Syndrome

Skin Problems: Eczema and skin allergy

Neuropathic pain (due to nerve damage)

Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil: Pain Management

CBD can effectively reduce stiffness, inflammation, and pain, stiffness associated with arthritis. Also, patients with multiple sclerosis reports improved pain reduction, reduced muscle spasms, and improved walking upon taking CBD oil.

Hemp oil can help reduce minor pain problems, such as headaches but CBD is given as a more intense treatment to handle pain. Many people prefer CBD over traditional medications with unwanted side effects, such as dizziness, tiredness, and digestive problems.

Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil: Other Symptoms Management

While hemp oil provides temporary relief, CBD can be taken for sustained therapeutic effects. Aside from pain management, CBD is a potent cannabinoid compound that can help patients with varying signs and symptoms such as loss of appetite, insomnia, and anxiety. It’s n wonder why CBD oil is so popular nowadays.

CBD works with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which was discovered by Dr. Lumir Hanus, together with his team of researchers, at the Hebrew University. With the discovery of cannabinoid receptors, cannabidiol interacts with them like a lock and key.

Conclusion

Hemp and CBD oils are transforming the lives of millions of people in this modern, digital age. Each oil comes with natural ingredients and characteristics, and benefits to help you attain optimum health. CBD oil and hemp oil are both derived from hemp plants but of different parts. When it comes to nutritional benefits, hemp oil has a lot of nutrient content. CBD oil, on the other hand, is rich in natural cannabinoid compounds, known for their healing benefits.