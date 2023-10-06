BBC star teams with PR experts to help businesses ‘sparkle under the spotlight’

A LEADING PR agency has joined forces with a BBC TV star to help businesses “sparkle under the spotlight” – be it in front of a microphone or a camera.

Darlington-based Harvey & Hugo has teamed up with David Harper, from Bargain Hunt, to launch a unique set of services aimed at businesses looking to break into the increasingly lucrative podcasting and videography market.

Within five years, it is predicted that almost half of all Brits will regularly listen to a podcast while globally, the sector is projected to be worth close to $100bn by 2028.

Additionally, video podcasting is exploding in popularity in part because ad revenue on the likes of YouTube is ten times higher than platforms like Spotify. A recent survey also revealed most companies using video podcasting felt it led to better connection with their audience.

Harvey & Hugo’s Charlotte Nichols hosts the firm’s own podcast, PRsonal. She said the new partnership aims to “iron out” all the common stumbling blocks – such as under confidence and technical expertise – that typically deter other businesses from producing their own content.

“Podcasts are the new radio, and an unbelievably effective way of building your own brand and telling the world about your business,” said Charlotte, who founded the company 14 years ago.

“Video definitely enhances your podcasts and can also be a great way of getting eyes onto your brand. However, for many people, the thought of appearing on camera or speaking on a microphone is too daunting.

“They are then deterred from creating the content that could help grow their business.

“That’s why we have teamed with David and combined decades-worth of experience to help people cast aside their nerves and grow their confidence so they’ll sparkle under the spotlight – be it on camera or a microphone.”

The partnership, called Harvey & Hugo x Harper, is being run via the PR agency’s in-house training brand, Hugoversity.

It includes help in producing a podcast, with expert advice on how to generate ideas and write scripts – along with guidance on the technical elements such as editing and adding sponsor adverts.

However, the package also includes a confidence-building masterclass in public speaking from antique expert David, who has appeared on the likes of Cash in the Attic and The One Show.

As podcasts are also increasingly filmed for the likes of YouTube, David hopes his expertise will mean even the most camera-shy personality will come to life on screen – and also help the content stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

“Public speaking is a very common phobia, and one that can hinder even the most successful people in business,” he added.

“Having that confidence to powerfully project your voice and your message can add so much more weight to your message.

“We’ve never had so much content online, but so much of it is mediocre. As AI continues to take hold, that’s only going to get worse – so having the ability to charismatically and powerfully project your message can help your podcast stand out.

“In turn, that can help your brand grow and your business flourish, so being able to partner with Harvey & Hugo and offer this alongside their excellent podcasting service is such a natural fit.”

For more information on the package, and Harvey & Hugo’s podcasting service, visit harveyandhugo.com/services/podcasting

