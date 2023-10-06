Roofing firm drives forward green initiative

A North East roofing company is driving its commitment to sustainability forward – with the addition of an electric vehicle.

Findley Roofing, which is based in Hartlepool and operates across the whole of the North East, including Newcastle and Northumberland, has purchased an MG4 EV to add to its existing fleet.

Sales and marketing manager Richie Carrigan said: “We decided to make our latest vehicle purchase electric due to both rising fuel costs and for the environmental benefits.

“While we initially had concerns over the charging limitations, the MG4 has an excellent range, and we’ve also installed four charging ports at our head office, which will also futureproof our building.

“We have customers across the region, from Teesside to Northumberland, so to ensure the car will be able to handle this, it will be charged during the day on a trickle charge and we also have two fast charges for quicker boosts.”

The purchase is the latest in Findley Roofing’s innovations, after the firm launched an app to improve and streamline the order process from quote to completion. The firm also expanded into the word of solar panels in 2022 in order to offer customers an environmentally conscious choice.

Richie added: “Along with the app, which reduces the need for our team to drive back to the office between appointments, the electric vehicle is part of a long line of initiatives planned to drive forward our commitment to playing our part when it comes to sustainability.

“As the technology develops, I’m certain that we will continue to encompass electric vehicles as we move forward; in fact, we already have a couple more on order, and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact on our running costs.”

For more information on Findley Roofing, visit https://www.findleyroofing.co.uk/

Please follow and like us: