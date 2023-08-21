BBC Top Gear’s The Stig to get behind the wheel at Beaulieu Supercar Weekend

A very special guest will be at the Beaulieu Supercar Weekend on 5th and 6th August, as The Stig from BBC’s Top Gear gets behind the wheel to take part in one of the show’s demonstration runs.

The mysterious driver, loved by millions for his motoring antics on the small screen, will be delighting showgoers with his driving skills at the packed two-day show. Taking to Beaulieu’s Chestnut Avenue in a prototype Ford Mustang Dark Horse, The Stig will join the drivers of other impressive machines as they demonstrate their acceleration and braking. The sights and sounds of these amazing machines in action will be an unforgettable experience.

Joining BBC Top Gear Magazine at the show, The Stig will also be meeting fans across the weekend… but don’t expect this helmet-wearing character to be particularly chatty! While for even more Top Gear fun, head over to World of Top Gear, included in the show ticket along with all the other features of the Beaulieu attraction.

Look out for an extraordinary Koenigsegg Agera S ‘Green Goblin’, one of only 5 built, which is certain to turn heads as this rare machine parks up in the show. While supercar-driving influencer and YouTuber Sam Fane from Seen Through Glass will be parking one of his own motors in the show line-up on the Saturday and chatting with other enthusiasts.

All kinds of amazing supercars* will be taking their places in the showground, ranging from Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis and McLarens, to Porsches, TVRs, Lotuses and Aston Martins. Amongst the amazing motors booked to attend are examples of the Honda NSX, Ultima GTR, Noble M12, Lotus Emira, Nissan GT-R, Ford GT, Audi R8, Alfa Romeo 4C and many more.

Bringing together 25 Ferraris, dating from throughout the Italian marque’s illustrious history, a special Ferrari on the Lawns display outside Beaulieu’s Palace House will be an unmissable highlight, including such iconic models as the LaFerrari, F50, F40, 599 GTO, 250 GTE and Daytona Spider, as well as a stunning P4 replica. Expect to see plenty of Ferrari Rosso paintwork gleaming in the sun, amongst other eye-catching colours. If you love Italian drivers’ cars, you can’t miss this feature of the show.

The jaw-dropping displays don’t end there. Families and supercar enthusiasts alike will adore a display marking 60 years of McLaren. With the line-up of McLaren supercars on show set to include examples of the Artura and Senna, amongst other crowd-pleasing models, this special area of the showground is sure to be a huge hit.

Brand new for 2023 and for the first time ever, the private lawns of Palace House will also be opened up to the event visitors, as they play host to a special display showcasing a selection of hypercars – more details to be announced soon.

In the afternoon, crowds will gather to experience the supercar sound-off, as a selection of cars show off the sounds of their powerful engines on Beaulieu’s events arena. Whichever motor rouses the loudest cheer from spectators will receive a celebratory trophy.

Clubs are always a huge part of the show, with members driving their supercars into the Beaulieu parkland to park up, catch up and admire each other’s cars. While show favourites the Sporting Bears Motor Club will be taking their places in the showground, raising money for children’s charity Simon Says by raffling off rides in a select number of supercars. Make sure you don’t miss your chance to be part of the action by grabbing a ticket.

NFU Mutual has been announced as sponsor of the Supercar Paddock Drivers’ Marquee. Sophie Blackmore, Bespoke Insurance Adviser at NFU Mutual, said: “This weekend attracts some of the world’s most exclusive and desirable motors and is an opportunity to celebrate a stunning rural location whilst enjoying the uniquely British heritage of the New Forest, so we are delighted to be partnering with Beaulieu.”

Stay tuned for updates as more show features are announced, at beaulieusupercarweekend.co.uk, or on social using #beaulieusupercarweekend.

With all of the features of the Beaulieu attraction included in your show ticket, make sure to head inside the National Motor Museum to see the amazing collection of performance and racing cars spanning over a century. Don’t miss new exhibition Motopia? Past Future Visions, which explores future visions of motoring from the past and ideas which have become reality.

A ticket to the show includes all that Beaulieu has to offer, including the National Motor Museum, Little Beaulieu, World of Top Gear, On Screen Cars, the ancestral Montagu home Palace House, Secret Army Exhibition, 13th century Beaulieu Abbey and the stunning grounds and gardens.

Head to beaulieusupercarweekend.co.uk for the latest details and to pre-book your tickets.

* Please note: Not all cars mentioned will be in attendance on both days of the show. Vehicle line-up subject to change.

