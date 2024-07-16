BE A TEACHER’S PET WITH SUNDERLAND GIFT CARD

Sunderland BID's Sharon Appleby and Bridges centre director Karen Eve.

PARENTS stumped by what to give their child’s teacher for an end-of-year gift can now get help – and support Sunderland businesses at the same time.

Each year as summer term draws to a close, families are unsure about what to buy teachers as a thank you.

But now a solution is being put forward by Sunderland BID, which runs the city’s gift card scheme.

The cards can be spent in around 200 outlets across the city and means that the recipient can also choose something that they really want for themselves.

And that not only is good news for the teacher, but for the businesses across Sunderland who benefit from the card sales.

Recipients can choose to spend the card at a whole host of restaurants or at the majority of the outlets at the Bridges, or on experiences such as beauty spas, nail salons and hairdressers.

They can also be used at everywhere from the Sunderland Empire Theatre to Sunderland Bowl, giving the teacher endless options to buy something that they will really enjoy.

There is also the opportunity for pupils or parents to band together and use the GiftRound platform, where they can all chip in a certain amount to one particular card, meaning the teacher can receive something of higher value instead of lots of lower value cards.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said that the dilemma what to buy for an end of term gift was one which occurred every year.

“Teachers are always very appreciative of everything they are given but there are so many more advantages to giving them the Sunderland Gift Card,” she said.

“Firstly they are being given the gift of choice and can spend it on something that they would really like.

“Secondly it also means that by buying the cards, people are supporting Sunderland businesses which is an added bonus.

“The cards start from as little as £10 or it might be that pupils may want to get together and get one of a higher value between them.

“Whatever they choose to do, this is a fantastic way to say thank you to a teacher in a way that they will really appreciate.”

Cards can be bought online at www.sunderlandgiftcard.com or at sales points at the Bridges, Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, National Glass Centre, Houghton and Washington libraries.

They are also available as digital downloads which can be bought online and then go directly into the wallet of the recipient.

Any businesses interested in signing up for the scheme should contact gftcard@sunderlandbid.co.uk for more information.