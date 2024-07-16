Award-winning agencies keep it fresh with merger

Photo (L-R): Ashley Henderson – Digital Director, Lizzie Turner – PR & Content Director, Callum Tingle – Finance Director

Two agencies have joined forces in the North East and North Yorkshire to create a full-service offering to its client base – with a fresh twist.

Fresh Digital, based in Spennymoor and Peachy Digital, based in Northallerton, have worked together on projects for the last two years and have made the decision to merge the businesses to create a seamless whole-service agency experience for their combined clients.

Headlining as Fresh Digital, the agency offers a wide range of services including web design and development, SEO, social media management, content marketing and PR, among others.

Digital Director, Ashley Henderson explains: “We have worked closely with Peachy on so many projects and have found our ethos and values to be identical. This move enables us to continue with that work all under one roof, improving the customer experience and enabling us to capitalize on the skills both businesses offer – with exciting opportunity for growth.”

The company will retain its North Yorkshire location as well as the office in Spennymoor, County Durham, meaning that Fresh Digital will be able to grow its presence across the North and beyond – with exciting clients already in situ across the UK.

Lizzie Turner, PR & Content Director said: “Ashley and her team are superb to work with and it just felt natural for us to take this step. We have a huge amount of synergy and have already welcomed new clients who are thrilled by the news. The existing Fresh team have an incredible skillset and range of experience, so I’m excited to start this new phase of our mutual journey.”

Prior to the merger, Peachy Digital had been awarded a suite of accolades including ‘most innovative food & drink marketing agency’ in both the 2023 and 2024 SME News awards, and a shortlisting in the Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards. Meanwhile, Fresh was awarded an Innovation and Technology award in 2022, doubled in size in 2023 and has installed a new marketing suite at Fresh HQ following a £60,000 investment.

Finance Director, Callum Tingle added: “We have a strategic plan in place for our future growth, in which I have complete faith under the operational leadership of Ashley and Lizzie. Previously, both businesses have prided themselves on a professional but relaxed approach which has seen incredible results, none of the typical suited and booted nonsense that can put people off working with marketing agencies. It’s a ‘Fresh’ outlook and an exciting future!”.