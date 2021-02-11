Swelling of the heart is a problem in the heart muscle that causes the heart muscle to enlarge, thicken, and enlarge. The consequences can be heart failure or arrhythmias.

In medical terms, the condition of the swelling of the heart is known as cardiomegaly. Cardiomegaly in itself is not a disease. This condition is a symptom that can appear in several diseases. One of the most common causes of cardiomegaly is cardiomyopathy.

Cardiomyopathy is a term that refers to problems in the heart muscle. In many cases, cardiomyopathy causes the heart muscle to enlarge, thicken, and swell. When this happens, the heart will become weak and unable to pump blood around the body.

Consequently, this swelling of the heart can lead to heart failure or an abnormal heartbeat (arrhythmia).

That is why, when symptoms of swelling of the heart such as shortness of breath, swollen feet, weakness, and dizziness begin to appear, you are advised to see a doctor immediately.

Symptoms of swelling of the heart due to cardiomyopathy

In the earliest stages of cardiomyopathy, there may be no symptoms. However, when the condition got worse, there were several symptoms such as:

Not able to breathe properly

Knees, ankles, and feet swell.

The abdomen feels swollen due to the buildup of fluid.

Cough or tightness when lying down

Weak

Very fast heartbeat

Discomfort like being pressed against the chest

Dizziness or fainting

If left untreated, the above symptoms can get worse. Do not rule out the above symptoms can worsen in a short time in some people. However, these symptoms may not get worse in other people.

Recognize the causes of heart-swelling

In many people, heart-swelling that occurs as a result of cardiomyopathy occurs due to another medical problem, or it can be inherited. Here are some risk factors that trigger heart swelling:

Heredity

Long-term high blood pressure

Heart tissue is damaged by a heart attack.

Very fast and chronic heartbeat

Metabolic problems such as obesity, diabetes, to thyroid disorders

Complications during pregnancy

Chronic consumption of too much alcohol

Using cocaine

Buildup of iron in the heart muscle (hemochromatosis)

Medical conditions that cause inflammation and swelling of the cells in the heart (sarcoidosis)

Types of cardiomyopathy

Different people have different reactions to the inflammation of the heart in their bodies. In addition, there are several types of cardiomyopathy, such as:

Dilated cardiomyopathy

In this type of cardiomyopathy, the heart swells in the left atrium so that it cannot pump blood around the body optimally.

Usually, this type of heart-swelling occurs in middle-aged men due to a heart attack or coronary heart disease. Cenforce 150 and Vilitra to improve ed.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

In the next type, there is an abnormal thickening of the heart muscle in the left atrium. Consequently, the heart is difficult to work properly.

This type can occur in people at any age but has the chance to get worse if detected at an early age. Usually, this is related to genetic factors.

Restrictive cardiomyopathy

In this type, the heart muscle loses its elasticity. As a result, the muscles cannot expand and fill with blood between heartbeats. Usually, this type of cardiomyopathy occurs in the elderly.

Arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia

The next type of cardiomyopathy is quite rare. The medical condition is when the heart’s right atrium muscle is replaced by scar tissue. As a result, there is a problem with heart rate irregularities.

The common thread of several types of cardiomyopathy above is that the heart can cause swelling heart failure. In addition, this can also trigger blood clots, heart valve problems, and so on a heart attack.

When the heart can no longer pump blood according to the body’s needs, life is at stake.

Treatment options for cardiomyopathy

Treatment for cardiomyopathy is aimed at relieving the symptoms and preventing the condition from getting worse. The treatment performed will also reduce the risk of complications. Some of the steps that are usually taken to overcome this disease include:

Administration of drugs

To treat cardiomyopathy, your doctor can prescribe medications that can increase the pumping ability of the heart. That way, blood flow to and from the heart can return smoothly, blood pressure will drop, the heart rate will return to normal, and excess fluid that hinders the performance of the heart will be removed.

Heart surgery

In addition to medication, doctors can also perform surgery to treat heart swelling due to cardiomyopathy. This surgery is usually performed to implant devices such as implants and pacemakers, which will help the heart return to normal performance.

Non-operating procedures

An example of a non-surgical procedure that can be done to treat an enlarged heart is ablation. Ablation is a procedure that destroys damaged tissue using a small tube or catheter that is inserted directly into the blood vessels of the heart without the need to do a large tissue opening like surgery.

There are two types of ablation used to treat heart-swelling, namely septal ablation, where the catheter will be filled with a special type of alcohol which can trigger blood flow to flow more smoothly, and radiofrequency ablation, where a small shock force is inserted through the catheter to help destroy the area of ​​the heart.