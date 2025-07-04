The BMW M2 CS sets a new record of 7:25.5 minutes on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife

New BMW M2 CS is the fastest compact car on the “Green Hell” racetrack

20.832 kilometres completed in under 7:30 minutes for the first time

A milestone is set in the world of compact high-performance sports cars

The new BMW M2 CS (fuel consumption combined: 10.0 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 226 g/km according to WLTP, CO 2 class G)* sets a new benchmark on the legendary Nordschleife racetrack of the Nürburgring on 11 April 2025. Driven by BMW M development engineer Jörg Weidinger, it completed the 20.823-kilometre Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit in 7:25.5 minutes, beating the previous best time for compact cars by eight seconds. This record-setting BMW M2 CS not only raises the bar in the compact car class, but also further solidifies BMW M’s reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance vehicles that excel both on the road and on the racetrack.

“The BMW M2 CS has achieved a significant milestone with its lap time of 7:25.5 minutes on the Nordschleife, showcasing the potential for combining performance, technology and exceptional driving dynamics into a single vehicle,” stated Franciscus van Meel, the Managing Director of BMW M GmbH. ‘We are proud that the M2 CS has once again set a new benchmark in the compact car class with this lap time.’

The continuation of a success story.

The previous best time for a BMW M2 model was set by Weidinger in April 2023, when he completed the course in 7:38.7 minutes. Two years later, he beat this time by 13 seconds, breaking the class record of 7:30 minutes for the first time. With the newly set best time of 7:25.5 minutes, the BMW M2 CS demonstrates its outstanding performance as well as the innovative power and engineering skills of BMW M GmbH.

Previous record runs on the Nordschleife by the BMW M4 CS, the BMW M4 CSL and the BMW M3 CS, all mid-range vehicles, achieved times under 7:30 minutes. The BMW M4 CSL also holds the best lap time ever recorded for a BMW Group production car. The official, notarised time is 7:18.137 minutes.

The “Green Hell” myth: The Nordschleife as a touchstone.

Often referred to as the ‘Green Hell’, the Nordschleife racetrack is considered one of the most demanding and challenging racetracks in the world. Measuring 20.832 kilometres in length with over 70 bends, it places the highest demands on drivers and vehicles alike. A fast lap on this track proves a vehicle’s performance and handling capabilities. The Nordschleife lap times are the gold standard for measuring a vehicle’s sporting performance and driving dynamics. Record runs are monitored by a neutral testing organisation, and the vehicles are checked to ensure they are in standard condition. This detailed inspection ensures that the record runs are carried out using production vehicles.

The Nürburgring – Home of BMW M.

BMW M and the Nürburgring have been in partnership for over a quarter of a century. From the BMW M Power Grandstand and BMW M Bridge to the BMW M Driving Experience and BMW M Test Centre, not to mention test drives on the Nordschleife for M vehicles en route to series production, the partnership between BMW M and the Nürburgring has been a resounding success for over 25 years. The Nordschleife serves as a test bench for every M model. The BMW M Test Centre is equipped with cutting-edge workshop facilities that allow BMW M to put vehicles through rigorous testing on the Nordschleife track even before they reach production, as well as to develop new models.

BMW M Motorsport racing cars have achieved numerous successes in various racing series, including 21 overall victories in the Nürburgring 24-hour race. The M Power showroom, which was redesigned in 2021, is another flagship of the cooperation. The Nürburgring’s position as the home of BMW M has been further strengthened since then.

The new BMW M2 CS: More power, improved driving dynamics and consistent lightweight construction.

The new BMW M2 CS is a testament to BMW M GmbH’s ongoing commitment to setting the standard in the compact high-performance sports car segment. Its combination of performance, lightweight construction and innovative technology makes the BMW M2 CS a vehicle that gets drivers and enthusiasts’ hearts racing. The BMW M2 CS increases driving pleasure in the premium segment with its enhanced performance and outstanding agility. The advanced six-cylinder in-line engine featuring BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology delivers an impressive output of 390 kW/530 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm. Model-specific engine mounts, an adaptive M suspension and an M compound brake system all contribute to its sporty performance. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. The BMW M2 CS is the lightest model of the current M2 generation thanks to targeted lightweight construction, including a large number of exterior and interior components made of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), which reduces its weight by around 30 kg. This makes a decisive contribution to its outstanding driving dynamics. The BMW M2 CS comes with forged M light-alloy wheels as standard. Manufactured at the BMW Group plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, the BMW M2 CS is a limited edition model with a market launch planned for late summer 2025, priced at 115,000 euros in Germany.

Note: This press release is a 1:1 copy of the original issued by BMW headquarters in Germany. No adaptions have been made to cater to the UK market.

CO 2 EMISSIONS & CONSUMPTION.

*Consumption and emission figures:

(Fuel consumption combined: 10.0 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 226 g/km according to WLTP, CO 2 class G)

The data on fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions, power consumption and range refer to vehicles on the automotive market in Germany. All figures have already been calculated based on the new WLTP test cycle. Consumption and emission data refer to the German Passenger Car Energy Labelling Regulation (EnVKV).

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2024, the BMW Group sold over 2.45 million passenger vehicles and more than 210,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2024 was € 11.0 billion on revenues amounting to € 142.4 billion. As of 31 December 2024, the BMW Group had a workforce of 159,104 employees.

The economic success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. Sustainability is a key element of the BMW Group’s corporate strategy and covers all products from the supply chain and production to the end of their useful life.