Dalton Park’s first BeachFest bonanza has proven a big hit with little shoppers and the fun is set to continue until Monday 29th August.

The free, two-week event celebrates the great British seaside and, inspired by the nearby stunning Durham Heritage Coast, it conjures up the nostalgia of a visit to the beach with everything visitors need for a summer’s day out.

Hundreds of people have already taken advantage of the purpose-built sandy beach and play area, live music, fairground rides, seaside snacks and much more.

The pop-up Beach Huts, with retailers such as Fat Face, Trespass, Crew Clothing, Cadbury and Cineworld taking up temporary residence with special offers and activities, have also been very busy.

Sophie Robinson, Placemaking, Marketing & Communications Manager at Dalton Park said: “It has been amazing to see so many people enjoying themselves at our very first BeachFest!

“We are fortunate to be so close to the breathtaking scenery on the Durham Heritage Coast and we wanted to bring the beach vibes to Dalton Park for everyone to enjoy.

“Our aim was to showcase everything that people love about the great British seaside holiday and, from the feedback we have had, we have done just that!”

“The summer holidays are long and expensive, so we are proud to bring free fun for parents who are running out of ideas!”

BeachFest opened on Monday 15th August and runs through to Monday 29th August. Entry to the beach and play area is free and there will be lots of delicious snacks available to purchase.

Live music will take place over the bank holiday weekend and will include acts such as a saxophonist, bongo drums and guitar soloist.

For more information visit: www.dalton-park.co.uk/event/beachfest