MALHOTRA GROUP PLC ACQUIRES NEW CARE HOMES

Jobs at three North East care homes have been saved and vital community resources protected, following a multi-million-pound deal by Malhotra Group PLC.

The Newcastle based company has acquired three homes which were formerly part of Four Seasons Healthcare, located in Howdon, Morpeth and Blyth.

Not only has the move saved 257 jobs, but crucially secures 217 critical care beds across the region, offering both residential and nursing care.

The newly acquired homes have been renamed, with the former Howdon Care Centre now named Eastside Gardens, East Riding Care Home as Bluebell Manor and Chasedale Care Home as Blythgate Manor and will be part of Malhotra Group PLC’s new care home brand, Lifestyle Care.

The company already owns 15 homes across the North East through its Prestwick Care brand.

As part of Lifestyle Care’s aim to provide high-quality, person-centred care to its residents, Nicola Bowles has been appointed as its Chief Operating Officer.

Nicola, who has 22 years of experience working in the care industry and who previously worked for Malhotra Group PLC, said “I am very excited to take the reins and use my extensive sector experience to further improve the quality of these newly acquired care homes for all who live and work in them.

“ It is fantastic to be back working at Malhotra Group, it feels like a homecoming.”

Bunty Malhotra CEO of Malhotra Group said “We are a North East based company with deep roots in the local communities.

“This strategic move aligns perfectly with our vision to expand and enhance Malhotra Group’s care offering in the region.

“I am confident that this acquisition will be greatly appreciated by the residents and staff.”

Mr Malhotra added “We will be investing significantly in refurbishing these three properties and are looking to expand the Lifestyle Care brand with further acquisitions.”