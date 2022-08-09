To celebrate National Allotments Week, a local initiative, Beelines North East, is working with young people across Newcastle upon Tyne to help take care of pollinators and other creatures whilst gardening to provide a healthy and balanced ecosystem.

Beelines North East, a project fronted by Urban Green Newcastle and Northumberland Wildlife Trust is helping to create nature-based solutions to battle climate change and increase pollinator and wildlife habitats in 33 parks across the city. Part of that ongoing work is working with and encouraging young people to be more involved in gardening and being more considerate for the species that live within them.

National Allotments Week, which runs from the 8-14 August, was started by the National Allotment Society (NAS) and encourages awareness of allotments and the role they play in helping people to live healthier lifestyles, grow their own food, develop friendships, and bolster communities.

The theme for this year’s event focuses on Bugs, Bees, and Broccoli and how important it is to be mindful of nature when gardening. The NAS is looking to change perceptions of bugs and other species as ‘pests’ by raising awareness of the benefits they bring to gardens and allotments through healthy plants and a balanced eco-system.

Throughout the week, there will be activities in parks across the city including; planting in Walker Park with the YMCA; a seed bomb making session in Denton Park as part of their ongoing Nature Discovery Days; and a ’growing’ drop-in session at Jesmond Dene’s Pets Corner where families can paint their own pot and plant herbs to take home.

Ed Chivers, Project Manager for Beelines North East said: “We are delighted to be playing a part in this year’s National Allotments Week and encouraging young people across Newcastle upon Tyne to turn their fingers green and look after the needs of their garden pollinators.

“Allotments play a big role in the helping to balance and support our eco-systems and our pollinators as well as providing us with food, so we hope that our events and activities will help the people of Newcastle realise the part they can play in making sure that these creatures and habitats can continue to thrive and provide for our needs.”