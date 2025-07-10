University of Sunderland meeting national demand for SEND support in schools

A group of trainee teachers, with specialised special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) training are graduating from the University of Sunderland this week.

The University is celebrating its first graduating class of BA (Hons) Primary and SEND Education with QTS students, the only course of its kind in the north-east. The course has been specifically developed to address the increase in demand for SEND support in classrooms across the country.

Through this course, trainee teachers are equipped with the skills needed to specialise in supporting students with SEND within mainstream, alternative provision and specialist schools.

This comes as the UK Government and Department of Education announced it has allocated £760 million for SEND reform in the education sector in its spending review in June.

Judith Mills, Senior Lecturer and Programme Lead for Primary and SEND Education with QTS at the University, said: “Every child deserves to be seen, understood and supported. That begins with teachers who are trained to meet diverse needs.

“The Primary and SEND Education with QTS programme has equipped our trainee teachers with the confidence needed to teach SEND pupils – this skill set is essential for a truly inclusive and compassionate education system.

“We’re very proud of our first graduates who are now embarking on a new journey as early career teachers. A number have already secured teaching posts in schools across our region for September 2025.”

One of those students, Jack Walton, will be starting his career in a primary school in the region.

Jack said: “I’m thrilled to be graduating from the University of Sunderland and beginning my teaching journey. It has been a fantastic three years, and everyone has been so supportive.

“I’ve secured a job at an amazing school, where I completed my mainstream placement. I’m going to be teaching year two.

“I am so passionate about SEND, because the need for support for pupils with SEND requirements is so prevalent in our education system, all schools will have pupils with additional needs.

“Despite going into mainstream, I will be using my SEND knowledge and expertise to work alongside the SENCo at my new school and potentially open a SEND unit in the future, which is very exciting.”

The Primary and SEND Education course was developed in collaboration with local providers, ensuring students gain the skills they need to address the needs of children in the classroom.

Vicki Stokes, Head of School of Education at the University, said: “As the only provider of the BA (Hons) Primary and SEND Education with QTS programme in the north-east, the University of Sunderland is proud to lead the way in developing a dedicated and skilled SEND teaching workforce.

“Our commitment extends beyond the classroom – we work closely with our partnership schools to ensure that we are training teachers who understand, advocate for and empower pupils with SEND needs. Together we are shaping an inclusive future for education.”

Earlier this month the University of Sunderland welcomed 200 delegates and exhibitors to the 14th IQM Inclusive Education Conference.

As part of the programme Dr Sarah Martin-Denham, Associate Professor of Care and Education at the University, launched a new film to support children who are anxious about attending school; alongside hearing from speakers which included young people sharing their own experiences of school exclusion.

If you’re interested in studying Primary and SEND education at the University of Sunderland, find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/education/undergraduate-primary-education-send-qts/