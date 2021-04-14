We know it’s been a long time you’ve been able to enjoy a nice cold pint or your favourite tipple at the pub, so we’ve put together this handy guide to beer gardens and outdoor spaces across the region.

By The River Brew Co, Gateshead

The expansive outdoor terrace at Gateshead’s By The River Brew Co, nestled just below the Tyne Bridge with cracking views of the river and Newcastle’s Quayside, has now reopened. HWKRMRKT is set to reopen from 16 April too. It’ll be on a walk-up basis, so there’s no need to book, just rock up and they’ll take good care of you.

Our frequent Quaylink Q1 and Q2 buses from Newcastle or Gateshead will drop you right outside.

The Jesmond Beach Box @ The Holy Hobo

Nestled just outside the city centre in the leafy suburbs of Jesmond. With food from The Holy Hobo and rotating street food from local favourites such as Acropolis and Hatch 76 – there’s even a beach!

Our very frequent Cobalt and Coast services 309, 310 and 311 stop right outside, with direct buses to North Shields, Whitley Bay and Blyth.

River Bar, Washington

Enjoy delicious food and drinks out on the terrace at River Bar in Washington.

Our frequent Black Cats 2 and 2A, and Connections 4 services, all stop just a few minutes away from the River Bar.

Wylam Brewery, Newcastle

Located at the Palace of Arts in Newcastle’s Exhibition Park, Wylam Brewery is home to a sizeable garden terrace, which will be serving up super fresh beers, a full drinks menu and banging burgers.

Please note that the brewery doesn’t reopen until 22 April.

Exhibition Park is about a 10-minute walk from Newcastle’s Haymarket and Eldon Square bus stations, both served by frequent Go North East buses to many parts of the region.

Shepherd and Shepherdess, Beamish

Why not head here after a visit to Beamish Museum, which is only a five-minute walk from Beamish village.

Our services 28 and 28A link Beamish village to Newcastle, Gateshead and Chester-le-Street, up to every half an hour.

South Causey Inn, Stanley

Nestled in 100 acres of the beautiful Beamish Valley countryside, South Causey Inn is a beautiful place to visit. The outdoor gardens and Hotspot Fire Engine Bar are set to reopen from 15 April.

The 1960s Bedford TK Fire Engine has had a full refurbishment, converting it into a unique, private, state of the art bar.

Get here on our frequent X-lines X30 and X31 services, which run between Newcastle and Stanley via Gateshead or Whickham.

Full Circle Brew Co, Newcastle

A great new brewery at Hoults Yard, Newcastle which started out in 2019. Serving up some of the best craft beer you can get your hands on, you’ll not be disappointed! The brewery has also created a new permanent outdoor space so more people can sample their finest beers, and they often serve up delicious food from the likes of Scream for Pizza.

Please note that Full Circle is only open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with Thursdays possibly added at a later date.

Get here on our QuayCity Q3 service from Gosforth, Newcastle or Wallsend.

Tyne Bank Brewery, Newcastle

This award-winning brewery is located near Full Circle Brew Co, so visiting them both in one day would make for a great day out. It’s open from Thursday through to Sunday.

They have a lovely outdoor space, with plenty on tap and they’ve even brewed a perfect summer drink right in time for beer gardens opening – Easy Breezy, a 2% Schofferhofer inspired grapefruit pale.

Get here on our QuayCity Q3 service from Gosforth, Newcastle or Wallsend.

The Saltgrass, Sunderland

Three new covered outdoor areas, along with plans for events and one-off shows, The Saltgrass is definitely worth checking out.

The Saltgrass is a pleasant 20-minute walk through Riverside Park from Sunderland city centre, served by Go North East buses from across the city and wider region.

The Cumberland Arms, Ouseburn Valley

The Cumberland Arms is a great traditional pub in the heart of the Ouseburn Valley, with an emphasis on the fantastic local breweries we have here in the North East whilst still offering a great range of beer from the best breweries across the British Isles. While you’re here, why not try out some of the other fantastic places in this area, such The Kiln or The Ship.

Catch our frequent Coaster 1 services to Byker Morrisons which is a short 5-minute walk from the Cumberland Arms.

Salutation, Tynemouth

The Salutation is a bit of a hidden gem – tables, chairs and rain shelters have all been installed, alongside artificial grass and floral decorations to set the scene.

Catch our frequent Coaster 1A and 1B services to Tynemouth, from Newcastle, Wallsend, North Shields and Whitley Bay.

The Boat Club, Durham

A lovely setting, right by the river and they’ve installed overhead covers to help shelter you from the great British weather.

A wide range of frequent buses serve Durham city centre, and it’s a lovely walk through the picturesque city centre to get to The Boat Club.

Stack, Newcastle

The container village in Newcastle has reopened, so if you fancy a drink or a bite to eat, check out Stack’s latest offerings.

Catch any of our buses that head into Newcastle city centre to get to Stack, which is right in the heart of the city centre near the Monument.

Adam & Eve, Prudhoe

A great family friendly pub in Prudhoe, with a new beer garden to help cater for even more people.

Catch the Tyne Valley Ten 10B to Prudhoe Railway Station, just a minute walk away, or our Tynedale Links 686 and X-lines X84 services stop just across the bridge in Ovingham, which is a five-minute walk from The Adam and Eve.

The Blue Bell, Usworth

There’s a lovely outdoor area at The Blue Bell, and they’ve also installed a overhead coverings to help keep you dry.

Our frequent Cityrider 56 stops very close by, with direct buses to Newcastle, Gateshead and Sunderland.

The Ship, Eighton Banks

A great local, warm and welcoming pub with a decent amount of outdoor seating, good selection of drinks and home cooked pub grub.

Our service 25 stops close by, running up every 30 minutes to Newcastle, Gateshead and Chester-le-Street.

Rose and Crown, Winlaton

The Rose and Crown has tables and overhead coverings, in a lovely outdoor setting.

It’s only a short walk here from Winlaton Bus Station, served by frequent services including 12, 12A, 49, 49A and 69.

The Snooks, Great Lumley

The Snooks have a lovely outdoor area with various sections and there are also some fire pit tables, but you’ll have to be quick to get a booking in for one of them.

Our 71 and 78 services stop near The Snooks, with the routes serving local places such as Chester-le-Street, Pelton and Fence Houses.

The Runhead, Ryton

The Runhead have really gone all out to welcome people back, having created the UK’s first double tipi bar, along with outdoor terrace and container bar! Why not stroll into the picturesque Ryton Old Village and pay a visit to The Half Moon Inn too, who’ve also revamped their large beer garden.

Frequent buses stop right outside on our Tyne Valley Ten services 10, 10A and 10B linking Newcastle to the Tyne Valley.

The Dockyard, South Shields

Nestled between South Marine Park and the beach, this new outdoor venue will boast live entertainment, DJs at the weekend and a huge LED screen, perfect for watching the Euros in June. Visitors can enjoy international street food round fire pits, while supping some cracking beers and cocktails. When you’ve had enough, go for a stroll on the promenade.

Catch any of our buses heading into South Shields, including the Crusader 27 from Newcastle, and the Prince Bishops 20 from Sunderland. It’s a short, 15-minute stroll along Ocean Road (with its array of award-winning curry houses!) from South Shields town centre to The Dockyard.

Bar 52, Newcastle

Whether it’s for post-work drinks or out at the weekend, Bar 52 has a great garden terrace for you to enjoy – and some lovely food offerings too.

Catch any of our buses that head into Newcastle city centre to get to Bar 52, which is right in the heart of the city centre at the bottom of Pilgrim Street.

The Wheatsheaf, Birtley

A large number of tables are available in The Wheatsheaf’s garden, so there’s no need to book in advance.

Our very frequent Angel 21 buses, linking Newcastle and Durham, stop very close to The Wheatsheaf.

Central Park, Newcastle

What has been labelled the ‘North East’s biggest beer garden’ is set to open from 29 April in Newcastle’s Times Square (next to the Life Science Centre), and will be serving up craft beers, cocktails, bubbly and tasty street food. They’ll also be showing live sports, including the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, and there’s a special Eurovision event too. Tickets are required to attend Central Park.