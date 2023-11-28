Bellway opens its doors to homebuyers in Ryton

(L to R), Mortgage Advisor at 313 Financial Josh Beswick, standing at the site entrance of Summerhill View with Bellway Sales Advisor Anna, Sarah and Co-owner of 313 Financial Paul Gray

An Open House event was held at Bellway’s Summerhill View development in Ryton to give potential buyers the chance to take a closer look at the new homes.

The housebuilder opened six different house types for people to look around so they could get a sense of the layout and design of each home and how it might suit their lifestyle.

The four-bedroom Bowyer and three-bedroom Tailor and Peony show homes were available to view, alongside the four-bedroom Scrivener and Philosopher and three-bedroom Carver designs.

The event attracted around 30 attendees, including first-time buyers and those looking for more space for their families.

As well as looking around the new homes and discussing their requirements with the sales team, visitors were also able to enjoy food and drink from local businesses – gourmet burgers from ‘Jam Jar’ and drinks and sweet treats from ‘Fizz on the Tyne’.

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East, said: “It was great to welcome so many potential residents to Summerhill View, show them around a selection of house types and answer their queries.

“Five of the properties available to view were from the Artisan Collection, our flagship range of homes which celebrate the best in modern home design.

“We hope this event provided a useful insight for those contemplating buying a Bellway home and inspired them to visualise what life might be like in a brand new Bellway property.”

Construction at Summerhill View began last autumn, with Bellway set to build 180 homes on the site off Cushy Cow Lane. The first residents moved into their new homes in February.

There’s currently a choice of three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at the development. Prices range from £179,995 to £396,995.

Bellway’s mortgage contribution scheme, which is aimed at helping potential buyers secure a new home, is currently available at Summerhill View. Buyers can receive up to £12,000 when purchasing selected plots under the incentive, which is available until Thursday 30 November 2023.

For more information about Summerhill View, and the properties it has to offer, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/summerhill-view or call a member of the sales team on 0191 448 9793.