New RMT Healthcare Roles For David And Claire

David Gibb and Claire Douglass of RMT Healthcare

Two career changers have taken the next step in their accounting careers after joining the specialist healthcare division of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors.

David Gibb and Claire Douglass have joined Gosforth-based RMT Healthcare as accounts seniors and are now working across all aspects of the personal and commercial finances of a range of healthcare businesses and practitioners right across the UK.

David began his career in the hospitality sector, eventually becoming a night manager at Slaley Hall Hotel before deciding to focus more on the financial aspects of his role at the Northumberland resort.

After joining a small accountancy firm in Hexham, David began working towards his professional qualifications, first passing his Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) exams before completing his Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) qualifications at the end of last year.

Claire originally worked in the travel industry, but having always had an interest in accountancy, she chose to study for her AAT qualifications through evening classes at Newcastle College while still working full-time.

She moved into her current profession eight years ago after joining an accountancy firm in Whitley Bay.

RMT Healthcare is one of the UK’s leading specialist medical and healthcare accountancy practices and already has the largest dedicated specialist team outside London, which acts for well over 1,000 medical professionals both within and outside the North East.

It has seen significant growth over recent years as it has helped an increasing number of healthcare clients manage their financial situations both during and in the aftermath of the pandemic.

David Gibb says: “I wanted to begin to broaden my knowledge and experience with a larger accountancy firm, and as a former advanced first aider with the Red Cross, I knew healthcare would be an area that would interest me.

“RMT is one of the North East’s best-regarded independent practices and has a strong reputation for its culture of genuinely caring for its staff and clients.”

Claire Douglass adds: “I’m working with a very supportive management team that actively wants to see its people develop and improve their skills, and I’m really enjoying getting to grips with the needs of health sector clients right across the UK.”

Maxine Pott, director at RMT Healthcare, says: “David and Claire’s professional experience and personal qualities make them great additions to the team, and with client demand continuing to grow, we’re very pleased to have them join us.”

RMT Accountants provides the full range of financial and business advisory services through its accountancy, specialist tax, medical and healthcare, corporate finance and recovery and insolvency teams, and works with UK companies of all sizes both within and outside the North East, as well as with a range of international clients.