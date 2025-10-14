Renault 4 E-Tech to bring electrifying French flair to the heart of London for MAISON4 experience

Renault is once again bringing one of the electric cars of the moment to London’s iconic Oxford Street, within an immersive, multi-sensory digital space

MAISON4 showcases the Renault 4 E-Tech electric with music, live performances, games, merchandise, and more

Renault 4 E-Tech electric’s Oxford Street debut coincides with 55% of Londoners recently saying they would consider switching to an EV

Open from 11th–19th October at Future Stores, 95 Oxford Street, W1D 2AD

Renault is returning to Oxford Street this October, as the award-winning Renault 4 E-Tech electric takes over Future Stores, the immersive retail space at 95 Oxford Street, from 11th–19th October.

The MAISON4 event will give visitors to the capital a hands-on opportunity to discover why the multi-award-winning Renault 4 E-Tech electric is one of the most desirable and fun electric cars on the market. it comes at the ideal time, too, with 55% of Londoners recently saying they would consider switching to an EV*.

It also follows the Renault 5 – the Car of the Year – wowing London crowds and taking over the Future Stores space at MAISON5 earlier this year.

Three versions of the Renault 4 E-Tech electric will be on display during the event, including one that features the electric canvas ‘plein sud™’ roof that evokes the original and brings the spirit of the outdoors into the interior. Visitors can explore the cars up close while giant high-definition screens highlight key features, including Renault’s cutting-edge electric technology and connectivity services.

The MAISON4 experience will feature a DJ and live performances, a games area, and a Polaroid photo station. Guests can take home Renault 4 scarves, stickers, and a specially curated Spotify playlist, ensuring the visit is as memorable as it is fun.

David Isherwood, Marketing Director, Renault UK, said: “Renault 4 E-Tech electric is already a true pop culture icon, blending heritage, versatility and modern technology in a way that’s never been more relevant. MAISON4 is our chance to bring that spirit directly to those in London and showcase the fun, accessible side of EV ownership.”

With almost 10,000 visitors expected during the course of the week, MAISON4 promises to be a high-energy celebration of electric mobility in one of the world’s most famous shopping streets.

The Renault 4 E-Tech electric reinvents the iconic original while retaining its trademark practicality and versatility. As with every EV in Renault’s line-up, it qualifies for the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant, making TopGear.com’s ‘Electric Car of the Year’, Auto Express’ ‘Small SUV of the Year’ and News UK’s ‘Small SUV/Crossover of the Year’ even more accessible. With the £1,500 grant applied, prices for the Renault 4 E-Tech electric start from £25,495.

For more information on the Renault 4 E-Tech electric, visit: https://www.renault.co.uk/electric-vehicles/r4-e-tech-electric.html