North East housing officer, Jonathan Jones, is celebrating being called up to represent Europe in disabled golf’s version of the Ryder Cup.

Jonathan’s superb victory last summer in the British Open has secured him a spot in the Phoenix Cup match in September against a team from the USA.

He will line up alongside 11 of Europe’s other top disabled players in the 25th anniversary Phoenix Cup clash staged over five days at some of Scotland’s premier courses against the cream of US disabled golf.

Jonathan, of Whitley Bay, will play singles, fourballs and foursomes at Gleneagles PGA, Panmure, Blairgowrie Rosemount, Carnoustie and the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen.

He is also eligible to play in one of four ‘Major’ Scottish Disabled Golf and Curling events prior to the Phoenix Cup to get to know his European team mates.

Jonathan, 30, who works for North East housing association Bernicia, manages Arthrogryposis, a disability resulting from a fusing of wrist bones in the womb which limits his wrist movement.

The condition means he can’t fully rotate through his golf swing, but his shortened swing gives him exceptional accuracy off the tee and he regularly drives the ball 270 yards.

He held off the challenge of 60 top amateur players from across the UK and Europe to lift the Disabled British Open at Stratford Park Golf Club last summer.

The win was the realisation of a sporting dream for the four-handicap player who shot rounds of 77 and 78 to claim the coveted prize.

Jonathan said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get the call up to play, it really cements what a great win the British Open was last year for me.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the great talent we have in Europe once again and hopefully we can get the win!

“I’ve got the added bonus of defending the British Open this year which makes 2020 a year to really look forward to.”