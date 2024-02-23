Bespoke Bentayga Hybrids for the Peninsula London

The Peninsula’s new flagship Belgravia hotel commissions four bespoke Bentayga Hybrid models for guest transportation

Bentayga Hybrid chosen for its remarkable quality and comfort, proven sustainability credentials and effortless performance

Bespoke Mulliner features and finishes include exterior paintwork in ‘Peninsula Green’ with two-piece coachline in ‘Honey’

Interior specification includes Saddle main hide with Beluga secondary hide, Burr Walnut veneer and ‘The Peninsula’ illuminated treadplates

Up to 28 miles range in zero-emission EV mode; ideal for guests exploring London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone

The Bentayga Hybrids are The Peninsula Hotels’ first luxury hybrid SUV fleet, maintaining its tradition of luxurious transportation.

(Crewe, 29 January 2024) Guests of the new Peninsula London hotel can now experience the company’s legendary luxury even before alighting at the hotel entrance, as they are driven through London in one of the property’s new, bespoke Bentayga Hybrids. Four Bentayga Hybrid SUVs have been commissioned by The Peninsula London to provide luxurious, near-silent transportation for guests, whether within the city’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone or further afield.

Bentley’s Bentayga Hybrid is the only hybrid SUV in the bespoke automotive sector and offers a compelling blend of refinement, effortless performance, and cosseting luxury. The combination of 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, electric motor and 18.0 kWh battery deliver a remarkable spectrum of performance, from the calm of near-silent zero-emission EV mode to powerful open road acceleration. An EV range of up to 28 miles will enable the majority of The Peninsula London’s journeys to be completed without emitting a single gram of CO 2 . For journeys further afield, the combined output of 462 PS (456 bhp) delivers the effortless performance that Bentley is renowned for.

Bespoke specification, executed by Mulliner

The Peninsula’s exacting specifications were executed by the artisans of Mulliner, Bentley’s personal commissioning division. Finishes and trim were carefully chosen to reflect the Group’s distinctive livery, recognised the world over. Exterior bodywork, roof rails and brightware are finished in Peninsula Green, with the subtlest of two-piece coachlines in Honey. A discreet ‘The Peninsula London’ graphic adorns the front doors. Unique welcome lamps project The Peninsula logo upon the ground to guide guests when the doors are opened.

All four Bentayga Hybrids feature the Azure specification, with its emphasis on wellness and comfort. Saddle main hide colour and Beluga secondary hide create an ambience of timeless serenity; the seat backs feature ‘wellness quilting’, while the deep gloss of Burr Walnut veneer provides a tactile and visual contrast to the soft sheen of the hide. Veneered picnic tables and individual entertainment screens are provided for each of the rear compartment’s passengers. Bentley mood lighting and Signature audio system provide atmosphere and entertainment.

For the comfort and convenience of its guests, The Peninsula London also specified bespoke metal badges across the interior denoting bespoke areas for tissues and used refreshment towels in the rear doors, stowage for periodical magazines in the front seat backs, and notifications inviting guests not to smoke. Additional USB sockets, and bespoke ‘The Peninsula’ illuminated treadplates complete the cabin.

A shared commitment to excellence

The latest addition to The Peninsula Hotel’s portfolio, The Peninsula London is located in the heart of Belgravia and is a showcase for the best of British craftsmanship and design. The Peninsula London’s choice of Bentley’s Bentayga Hybrid for its liveried fleet confirms the two companies’ shared commitment to the highest standards of luxury. Guests will be able to settle into the welcoming comfort of Bentley’s hand-crafted, flawless hide upholstery for their journey while the landmarks of London spool silently past.

Sonja Vodusek, Managing Director of The Peninsula London comments: “The Peninsula is known for its global collection of impeccable bespoke vehicles, and Bentley makes a natural fit with our standards and ethos. As a brand, Bentley has a remarkable heritage of British design and craftsmanship, yet the Bentayga Hybrid shows the company is meeting the challenges of the future with confidence. Sustainability and enlightened luxury matter to The Peninsula Hotels and we welcome Bentley’s luxury hybrids to The Peninsula London’s fleet.”