Škoda kicks off 2024 with Chelsea Women’s partnership

Škoda UK confirmed as Official Car Partner of Chelsea Women

Activities will include pitch-side advertising and digital content

Enyaq all-electric SUV and Coupé will be available to support players and staff of both the Women’s Team and Women’s Academy

Chelsea Women is the most successful club in the FA Barclays Women’s Super League

Škoda’s first women’s football sponsorship further extends their commitment to women’s sport

Škoda UK is set to create the perfect ‘match of the day’ by announcing that it will join forces with Chelsea Women – the most successful football club in FA Women’s Super League (WSL) history. The partnership sees the two multi-trophy winning brands come together for the first time.

Announced ahead of Chelsea’s table-topping clash with fourth-place Manchester United Women, the partnership will further Škoda’s engagement with female audiences and showcase the brand’s range of award-winning cars.

The partnership will see both brands working closely together and will be visible across Chelsea’s on and off-field activities. Škoda branding will appear on signage and advertisements at both Stamford Bridge and Kingsmeadow grounds where Chelsea Women play, while an additional programme of digital activities will see exclusive content appearing across Chelsea Women’s and Škoda UK’s social media channels. Team players and staff will also have access to Škoda’s acclaimed range of all-electric Enyaq SUV and Coupé models at the training ground in Cobham. This includes Academy players and staff for whom transport can sometimes be a challenge.

The partnership represents the brand’s first venture into women’s football. The sport has grown exponentially in recent years, helped by high-profile performances by both clubs and the England national team, which reached the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The new partnership with Chelsea Women reinforces Škoda’s support of women’s sport. The brand has championed professional female cycling through its partnership with major cycling races such as the Tour de France Femmes. Škoda also launched the DSI Cycling Academy in partnership with Britain’s most decorated Paralympian, Dame Sarah Storey. The programme supports young, aspiring female riders in their pathway to the elite level.

Zarah Al-Kudcy, Chelsea Women’s Commercial Director said: “Škoda has shown a passion and knowledge for our women’s team since we first met them. They perfectly align to the values of our team, and I look forward to seeing the partnership come to life as we both continue to push the boundaries of our brands.”

Kirsten Stagg, Head of Marketing, Škoda UK said: “Škoda is proud to partner with Chelsea Women, an organisation of true pioneers.

“From trailblazing coaches and exceptional players, to the charitable work of the Chelsea Foundation and the exciting attacking game which keeps fans on the edge of their seats – this is a club that embraces possibilities and pushes boundaries.

“At Škoda, we share this philosophy as we aim to be a bold companion to our drivers that gives them the confidence and inspiration to go a little further.

“Like the rest of the nation, I have been personally inspired by the development of women’s football over the past couple of years and I’m excited that Škoda will be able to play its part in further growing the platform with Chelsea Women and encouraging more people to explore what’s possible with their lives.”

The partnership kicks off ahead of Sunday’s game and beyond, with Škoda and Chelsea Women driving towards a shared vision of success.