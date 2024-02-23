Order books open for new Škoda Scala and Kamiq models ahead of UK introduction

• New Scala and Kamiq models introduced design, engineering and equipment upgrades

• Revised exterior and interior design with increased use of sustainable materials

• New Scala priced from £22,095 OTR, new Kamiq from £24,030 OTR

• Three engine options including new evo2 generation 1.0 TSI units

• Three trim levels: SE, SE L and Monte Carlo with new interior design selections

• Both models open for order across all sales channels from 6 February, with first deliveries due Q2

Milton Keynes, 25 January 2024: Škoda has confirmed UK final specifications, pricing and opened order books across all sales channels (retail customers have been able to place an early order since October 2023) for the fully updated Scala and Kamiq ranges. The new models, which benefit from a raft of design, engineering and equipment enhancements, are set to arrive in the UK in the second quarter of the year. Prices start from £22,095 for the new Scala and £24,030 for the new Kamiq.

Both models introduce new interior concepts along with increased levels of technology and higher standard specifications. The new Scala and Kamiq also gain new evo2 generation engines for selected models that deliver more power and improved efficiency.

New Scala in detail

The new Scala features a number of subtle design changes that further emphasise its sporty looks. New bumpers front and rear give the Scala a more dynamic look while revised badging reflects the brand’s new Corporate Identity.

The Scala adopts the interior concepts first seen on the Enyaq range with Loft, Lodge and Monte Carlo design selections available on SE, SE L and Monte Carlo models respectively. All feature increased use of recycled materials and natural fibres to further reduce the vehicle’s production CO 2 footprint.

The Scala is available to order with three engine options with power outputs ranging from 95PS to 150PS. While the 150PS, 1.5 TSI unit remains unchanged over the previous model and can be specified with a 7-speed DSG gearbox or a six-speed manual, both 1.0 TSI engines are now from Škoda’s more efficient evo2 generation. The entry-level 1.0 TSI produces 95PS while the higher output variant now delivers 116PS – a 6PS increase on the previous unit.

The revised Scala range is offered with three trim grade options: SE, SE L and Monte Carlo with prices starting from £22,095 OTR. Further enhancing the Scala’s reputation for delivering exceptional value for money, all models in the range feature design and equipment enhancements.

Scala SE – from £22,095 OTR

The entry-level SE comes with an extensive standard specification that includes 16-inch Nyota silver alloy wheels, 8.25-inch infotainment display, wireless Smartlink, full LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, 8.0-inch digital display and dual-zone climate control. Customers opting for the SE model also benefit from keyless start/stop, four USB-C fast charging ports and rear parking sensors. Simply Clever features include phone pockets on the rear of the front seat backs, a boot net package and a 12-volt socket in the boot for accessories.

Scala SE L – from £23,895 OTR

Building on the specification of the SE, updated SE L models add larger 17-inch Stratos alloy wheels, a bigger 9.2-inch Škoda navigation display, chrome window surround and rear privacy glass as standard. SE L models also gain a Virtual Cockpit with 10.25-inch display, a rear centre armrest and ambient lighting in red & white.

Scala Monte Carlo – from £27,795 OTR

The flagship model in the new Scala range, the Monte Carlo features 18-inch Ursa black diamond alloy wheels and full LED Matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system) with cornering function and dynamic indicators. Monte Carlo models are also equipped with a panoramic sunroof with extended tailgate glass, rear view camera, black door mirrors, radiator grille and lettering on boot lid. To deliver a sporty driving experience to go with the Monte Carlo’s dynamic look, the range-topping model also comes with Drive mode select with Sport Chassis Control as standard.

Scala OTR pricing

Scala SE



1.0 TSI 95PS £22,095.00 1.0 TSI 116PS £23,070.00 1.0 TSI 116PS DSG £24,420.00 1.5 TSI 150PS £24,370.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG £25,720.00



Scala SE L

1.0 TSI 95PS £23,895.00 1.0 TSI 116PS £24,870.00 1.0 TSI 116PS DSG £26,220.00 1.5 TSI 150PS £26,170.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG £27,520.00



Scala Monte Carlo



1.0 TSI 116PS £27,795.00 1.0 TSI 116PS DSG £29,145.00 1.5 TSI 150PS £29,095.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG £30,445.00



New Kamiq in detail

The new Kamiq features a revised design package that includes a number of small but significant styling changes. The include a larger front grille with double slats, the option of full LED Matrix technology for the first time and a new rear bumper features a reprofiled diffuser and tailgate lettering that incorporates the brand’s new corporate identity.

Inside, the Kamiq features three new design selections – a concept first seen on the Enyaq family. Designed to reflect modern living environments, the Loft, Lodge and Monte Carlo design selections are offered in the SE, SE L and Monte Carlo models respectively. All three add new materials and colours and feature an expanded range of sustainable and natural fibres and materials designed to reduce the Kamiq’s production CO 2 footprint.

Customers can order the new Kamiq with one of three engine options that offer outputs ranging from 95PS to 150PS. Buyers can additional specify a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox on two units. The two 1.0 TSI motors are new to the Kamiq and come from Skoda’s more efficient evo2 family of engines. While the entry-level unit has the same 95PS output as before, the higher power engine now develops 116PS, an increase of 6PS. The 116PS engine, along with the range-topping 150PS 1.5 TSI unit is available with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG.

In terms of equipment, the Kamiq features a simplified trim line-up with three grades: SE, SE L and Monte Carlo. Postioned below the Karoq and Kodiaq in Škoda’s award-winning SUV range, the new Kamiq now offers even greater value for money.

Kamiq SE – from £24,030

The entry-level SE comes with a comprehensive equipment list that includes 17-inch Stratos alloy wheels, new Loft interior design selection, 8.25-inch infotainment display, 8.0-inch digital instrument display and wireless Smartlink as standard. SE models also feature full LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, four USB-C fast charging ports and keyless start/stop as standard. The Kamiq’s Simply Clever features include a 12 volt socket in the boot for accessories, phone pockets on the front seat backs and a boot net package as standard.

Kamiq SE L – from £27,175

Customers opting for the higher spec SE L gain, 18-inch Fornax alloy wheels, new Lodge interior, larger 9.2-inch Škoda navigation display and 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit. In terms of design, the SE L models come with ambient lighting in red and white, chrome window surrounds and privacy glass for the rear side windows.

Kamiq Monte Carlo – £29,275

The range-topping Monte Carlo delivers an even more dynamic look thanks to 18-inch Ursa black diamond cut alloy wheels, black door mirrors, radiator grille and badging and panoramic sunroof. Monte Carlo models also feature a bespoke Monte Carlo interior design selection, full LED Matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system) with cornering function and dynamic indicators and full rear LED lights with dynamic indicators. Monte Carlo buyers additionally benefit from a rear-view camera and keyless entry with start/stop, along with Drive mode select with Sport Chassis Control as standard.

Kamiq OTR pricing

Kamiq SE



1.0 TSI 95PS £24,030.00 1.0 TSI 116PS £24,960.00 1.0 TSI 116PS DSG £26,360.00 1.5 TSI 150PS £26,305.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG £27,705.00



Kamiq SE L



1.0 TSI 116PS £27,175.00 1.0 TSI 116PS DSG £28,620.00 1.5 TSI 150PS £28,565.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG £29,965.00



Kamiq Monte Carlo



1.0 TSI 116PS £29,275.00 1.0 TSI 116PS DSG £30,720.00 1.5 TSI 150PS £30,665.00 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG £32,065.00