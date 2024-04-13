The Best Jokes About Saturday

Saturday, the beloved day of the week where many people get to kick back, relax, and have a good time. Whether you’re spending the day with friends and family, or simply enjoying some well-deserved rest, there’s always room for a good laugh. And what better way to celebrate Saturday than with some hilarious jokes about this awesome day of the week?

Here are a few of the best jokes about Saturday to brighten up your day:

1. Why did Saturday and Sunday get into a fight? Because Saturday always wanted to hang out, but Sunday just wanted to rest!

2. What do you call a lazy Saturday? A “Sloth-urday”!

3. How does Saturday greet Sunday? “Hey Sunday, where have you been all my week?”

4. Why do Saturdays always seem to go by so quickly? Because they are always a “weekend.”

5. Why was Saturday feeling so good? Because it was in its prime!

6. How does Saturday stay in shape? It exercises its right to relax!

7. Why did Saturday go to the therapist? It needed help dealing with its weekend anxiety!

8. How does Saturday like its coffee? With a little “Weekend Whipped Cream”!

9. What did Saturday say to Monday? “You may be the start of the week, but I’m the best part of it!”

10. What did Saturday watch on TV? Anything it wanted, because it’s the boss of the weekend!

So, next time you’re enjoying a fun-filled Saturday, remember these jokes to bring a smile to your face and share with your friends and family. After all, laughter is the best medicine, and what better day to enjoy it than on a Saturday?