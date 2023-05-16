Best Tablets For Kids To Use

Tablets have become a popular device for kids to use these days as they are not only portable but also provide an interactive and engaging way for kids to learn and play. However, with so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming for parents to choose the right tablet for their kids. In this article, we have listed some of the best tablets for kids.

1. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is one of the best tablets for kids out in the market. It features an 8-inch display, a kid-proof case, and comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee, making it a great option for parents. The tablet comes pre-installed with Amazon Kids+, which is a subscription service that provides access to thousands of games, books, videos, and educational apps. The tablet also features parental controls that allow parents to set screen time limits, restrict access to certain content, and set educational goals for their kids.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition is another great tablet for kids. It features a 7-inch display, a durable and colorful case, and comes with a free trial of Samsung Kids. Samsung Kids is a subscription service that provides access to a wide range of educational apps and content that is tailored to children between the ages of 3-12. The tablet also comes with parental controls that allow parents to set time limits, restrict access to certain content, and track their child’s usage.

3. Apple iPad Mini

The Apple iPad Mini is a great tablet for older kids and teenagers. It features a 7.9-inch retina display, a powerful A12 Bionic chip, and supports the Apple Pencil, making it a great option for kids who are interested in drawing and taking notes. The tablet also comes with parental controls that allow parents to restrict access to certain apps and content, set screen time limits, and manage in-app purchases. Although it is one of the more expensive options, the Apple iPad Mini is a great investment that will last for several years.

4. LeapFrog Epic Academy Edition

The LeapFrog Epic Academy Edition is a tablet that is specifically designed for kids. It features a 7-inch display, a protective bumper, and comes pre-loaded with more than 20 educational apps and games. The tablet also features a Kid-safe web browser that allows kids to explore the internet safely. Parents can also manage their child’s content and screen time through the LeapSearch browsing experience, which restricts access to inappropriate content. The LeapFrog Epic Academy Edition is a great option for younger kids who are just starting to explore the world of tablets.

5. Lenovo Tab 4

The Lenovo Tab 4 is a great tablet that is both affordable and functional. It features an 8-inch display, a sturdy, child-friendly design, and comes with the Lenovo Kid’s Pack. The Lenovo Kid’s Pack is a subscription service that provides access to a range of games, apps, and video content that is tailored to kids. The tablet also features parental controls that allow parents to set time limits, restrict access to certain content, and manage user accounts.

In conclusion, tablets can be great tools for kids to learn and play, but it is important for parents to choose the right tablet that is both safe and age-appropriate. The tablets listed above are some of the best tablets for kids and come with features such as parental controls, educational apps, and content, making them a great investment for parents who want to provide their kids with an engaging and interactive learning experience.

