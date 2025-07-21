Best Things to Do with Kids at the Start of the Summer Holidays in Sunderland (2025 Guide)

Start the Holidays with Thrills and Smiles 🌞

Sunderland is packed with exciting, creative opportunities—indoors, outdoors, free or budget-friendly—that offer perfect ways to begin the summer break in style. Here’s your 2025 guide for memorable family days out in the city.

1. Discover Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens 🦖

This free attraction is a weekday staple—with dinosaurs in the winter gardens, local history exhibits, fossils, crafts and seasonal trail events North East Family Fun+1The Sun+1North East Family Fun+1North East Family Fun+1. Ideal for curious minds and rainy days.

2. Play in Mowbray Park

Next to the museum, explore this green oasis: play areas, lake, iconic walrus sculpture and summer park events North East Family Fun.

3. Slide, Climb & Bounce Indoors

From Sunderland Bowl (bowling, mini‑golf, virtual darts) and the climbing wall at Market Square (50p sessions midweek) to Sunderland Wall—a huge indoor climbing centre for all ages—there’s indoor energy relief for bad weather days Sunderland Echo+11Sunderland City Council+11North East Family Fun+11.

4. Explore National Glass Centre

A free-admission cultural gem with interactive glass‑blowing demos, walk-on roof and exhibitions—perfect for creative minds and curious explorers North East Family Fun.

5. Jurassic & Circus Trails in Parks

Sunderland City Council runs free summer sessions in parks: dinosaur-themed trails, circus-skills, crazy-golf, inflatables and sports challenges—check Market Square’s climbing wall, Jurassic Jungle Trail and Active Family Fun for full listing Sunderland Echo+5Sunderland City Council+5Sunderland City Council+5.

6. HAF: ‘Wear Here 4 Summer’

Families eligible for free school meals can register for free meals and themed activity clubs, arts, sports and events via the local HAF (Holiday Activities and Food) programme Together for Children+1The Scottish Sun+1.

7. Adventure at Herrington Country Park

Enjoy woodland walks, a lakeside model boat area, playgrounds, wildlife spotting and summer festivals like Monument Festival (formerly Kubix) and free parkruns Wikipedia.

8. Nostalgia at Ryhope Engines Museum

Visit working Victorian beam engines and steam pumps, experience history in motion on select weekends and bank holidays Wikipedia.

9. Seaside Fun at Roker, Seaburn & Whitburn Beaches

Beach days on Blue-Flag sands with paddle, rock pooling, promenade ice creams and beachfront walks from Roker to Seaburn Together for Children+11The Sun+11NE Family Adventures+11.

10. Live Shows at Sunderland Empire Theatre

Check summer schedules for family shows—West End tours and pantomimes spark imagination and enrich early holiday memories Wikipedia.

11. Outdoor Adventures with Adventure Sunderland

For families with older children (8+), try paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing, archery, fencing, abseiling and climbing—fully guided, weather-permitting Adventure Sunderland.

Quick Summary

Activity Ideal For Cost Museum, Glass Centre, Engines Museum All ages Free Park trails & Water/Inflatables Preschool–10 yrs Free Indoor climbing & bowling All ages Low cost Beach & promenade All ages Free Family adventure sports 8+ yrs Paid session Live theatre shows All ages Ticketed

Insider Tips

Final Thoughts

Sunderland is packed with joyful ways to kick off the summer holidays—from cultural museums and creative trails to seaside escapes and adrenaline-fuelled adventures. Whether you’re after free family fun, mindful museum days, or sandy coastal bliss, you’ll find it all within city reach.

Would you like a printable itinerary or map of these top Sunderland summer activities?