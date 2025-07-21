Exciting Things to Do with Kids at the Start of the Summer Holidays in Durham (2025 Guide)

1. Explore Durham Cathedral – With Kid-Friendly Activities

Durham Cathedral offers more than awe-inspiring architecture. During summer, families can enjoy storytelling sessions, crafts, mini‑tours, and even LEGO® trails. Kids aged 8+ can climb the tower for stunning city views (tower climb £2.50, adult £5.50) Where To Go With Kids+3Where To Go With Kids+3Durham Cathedral+3. It’s free to enter the cathedral; museum and tower fees apply.

2. Step Through Time at Beamish Museum

Just a short drive away, Beamish – the Living Museum of the North is an award-winning open-air museum that revives everyday life in historical settings—transport, farms, 1950s town, and more. The museum recently won the top honour at the Art Fund Museum of the Year, praised as “joyous, immersive, and unique” Where To Go With Kids+1Where To Go With Kids+1This is Durham+2The Guardian+2The Sun+2.

3. Join Durham Fringe & University Museums

Between 23–27 July 2025, the Durham Fringe Festival brings over 110 family‑friendly performances to city venues Where To Go With Kids+12This is Durham+12This is Durham+12. Great events also include “Mysterious Mummies” at the Oriental Museum and family art workshops. Plus, Durham University offers Holiday Camps—multi‑sport, sculling, and adventure options—for ages 5–16 Durham County Council+2Durham University+2This is Durham+2.

4. Boat Ride on the River Wear

Take a relaxing cruise aboard the Prince Bishops River Cruiser along the beautiful River Wear. Enjoy a unique view of the Cathedral and Palace Green from the water Google Cloud Storage+3Pinterest+3This is Durham+3—ideal for a laid-back morning outing.

5. Adventure at Durham University Botanic Garden

Spread across 10 ha of woodland, the Botanic Garden is a haven of nature, perfect for kids to explore wildflowers, themed trails, and wildlife habitats. It hosts summer mini-events and is free to visitors This is Durham+4Wikipedia+4Day Out With The Kids+4.

6. Outdoors & Great Views on Mountjoy Hill

Climb Mountjoy for spectacular panoramas of the city, cathedral, and castle. The hill also features ancient woodland and prehistoric earthworks—great for imaginative play, walking, and discovering Durham’s deeper history Wikipedia.

7. Cultural Spot: Crook Hall & Gardens + Oriental Museum

Top Tripadvisor picks include botanical charm at Crook Hall & Gardens, plus interactive family workshops at Durham Oriental Museum—both offering history, culture, and hands-on fun Tripadvisor+1North East Family Fun+1.

8. Spectacular Summer Show: Kynren at Bishop Auckland

For a grand evening out, Kynren presents a live outdoor performance with drama, action, and historical storytelling for all ages. (Note: daytime park opens in 2026) Facebook+4Wikipedia+4This is Durham+4.

9. Stroll Riverside & Visit Wharton Park

Enjoy free, easy green spaces: stroll along Durham’s riverside and relax in Wharton Park, which features playgrounds, mini-golf, and city views—perfect for toddlers and family picnics North East Family Fun.

10. Outdoor Trails and Family Nature Events

County‑wide summer events include free trail adventures (pirate nights, mask‑making, shield workshops), family theatre, and community festivals through Durham County Council Wikipedia+2Durham County Council+2This is Durham+2.

Family Outings at a Glance

Activity Ideal Age Cost Durham Cathedral 5+ yrs Free/crafts + tower fee Beamish Museum All ages Ticketed Fringe events/family museum workshops All ages Free/low-cost River Cruise All ages Paid Botanic Garden All ages Free Mountjoy Hill walk All ages Free Crook Hall/Oriental Museum 5+ yrs Ticketed/low-cost Kynren Show All ages Ticketed Parks & Riverside All ages Free Council-run summer trails 4–12 yrs Free

Budget-Friendly & Rainy Day Tips

Your Summer Kickoff in Durham 🌞

From medieval marvels and riverside adventures to historical living museums and outdoor theatre, Durham is a family playground at the start of summer—with something for toddlers to teens.