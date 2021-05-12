11/05/2021

Beyond Housing has forged ahead with its ambitious £1.06m investment to upgrade the windows and doors on 315 Grangetown homes throughout the COVID-19 restrictions.

In the three months up to the end of March 2021, the specialist door and window installation teams from Sekura Group and Anglian Building Products completed work on 121 of the Grangetown homes. The remaining 194 installations are expected to be completed by August 2021, with the project seeing a total of 315 homes fitted with new windows and 174 homes with new doors.

Although the project surveying had been completed in early 2020, the programme was temporarily paused by restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the Government’s subsequent relaxation of guidelines allowed Beyond Housing to work closely with the installation contractors to ensure that work could safely be resumed in January 2021. Risk assessments and method statements were introduced, stipulating how extensive safety measures would be applied and adhered to and, to date, no virus-related issues have been reported.

The window and door upgrades are the first part of a longer redevelopment scheme that Beyond Housing is working on at its customers’ homes in Grangetown.

Paula Aungiers, Project Manager at Beyond Housing, said: “Keeping our homes in tip top condition is an important strategic objective for Beyond Housing and the fitting of these new white UPVC windows and composite doors will bring huge benefits to our customers in terms of thermal efficiency, security and overall appearance.

Following the window and door upgrades, we will be revisiting the Grangetown North estate next year to carry out a further external works programme which will include renewing or painting fascia boards and painting boundary fences. All of these works will improve the visual appearance and give the homes a fresh new look for our customers.”