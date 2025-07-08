eBay Garage to host motoring stars at Goodwood Festival of Speed

eBay Garage is returning to Goodwood Festival of Speed for 2025 with broadcaster and journalist Richard Hammond set to take to the stage

Motoring experts Edd China, Becky Evans and Ethan Clark complete the line-up of talent to appear on the eBay stand

Interactive activations, including a real-life claw grabber machine game, will allow visitors to win a range of eBay prizes

London, 07 July 2025 – eBay, the UK’s number one online marketplace for vehicle parts and accessories, will return to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed with its award-winning eBay Garage.

TV presenters and automotive experts Richard Hammond and Edd China will be speaking to visitors alongside motoring influencers Becky Evans and Ethan Clark at the eBay Garage.

Attendees will benefit from the legendary presenters and motoring influencers know-how through stage talks designed to encourage their DIY spirit using eBay’s wide range of parts and accessories.

Interactive challenges at the eBay Garage will test the knowledge of enthusiasts of all levels and offer them the chance to win prizes with its interactive claw machine game.

Attendees will become a real-life grabber as they’re lowered into a pool of products spanning the entire breadth of eBay Parts and Accessories and walk away with all the prizes they can grab.

Abir Tewari, UK Director of Commercial Operations, Parts & Accessories at eBay, said: “The award-winning eBay Garage will return to Goodwood Festival of Speed for the third time this year as we continue inspiring motoring enthusiasts. A range of talks from industry icons including Richard Hammond and Edd China, will accompany interactive games, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

The eBay Garage will be at the festival across the weekend and can be found on The Main Grid opposite Future Labs.

In addition to its millions of vehicle parts and accessories, eBay offers innovative features such as My Garage, which allows owners to look up parts specifically for their vehicle based on its registration plate.

The eBay Assured Fit feature also gives buyers confidence in purchasing the right part for their car with a free return and full refund if it doesn’t fit.