13/04/21

Beyond Housing has appointed Chris Roberts as its new Director of Customer Service. Chris has many years of experience working in the customer service sector, with big names such as Ocado, Barclaycard and Home Group under his belt.

Chris joins the North East-based housing provider after looking after 800,000 customers as Head of Contact Centres for Ocado Group. He also led the software company’s contact centre transformation.

Chris previously spent a number of years in the housing sector, working with the Newcastle based housing association, Home Group, where he implemented and drove strategies to improve the customer experience.

Rosemary Du Rose, Chief Executive of Beyond Housing, said: “We are delighted to welcome Chris to the team, his knowledge and years of experience will be hugely valuable as we continue to put our customer service at the heart of our work.”

Chris Roberts, Director of Customer Service, said: “I’m really looking forward to working with Beyond Housing as the business continues to grow and develop its services. The chance to work directly with customers to help create and improve the overall customer and digital experience is a fantastic opportunity to make a real difference to the communities we serve.”