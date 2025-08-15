Big Win for Wallsend as £500k Project Brings Schools and Families Closer Than Ever

Wallsend is set for a major boost after the Wallsend Children’s Community was awarded an incredible £499,901 from the National Lottery Community Fund. The money will fund a brand-new five-year project designed to bring schools and families closer together – recognising parents as lifelong educators and strengthening community support for local children.

Co-designed with local parents and carers, the project will focus on building stronger connections between families, schools and the wider community, creating a real sense of belonging and shared purpose. It marks a cultural shift towards greater inclusion, where parents and children are seen as active partners in shaping their learning journey.

With 17 schools and over 11,500 children aged 0–19 in the area, the project has the potential to make a lasting, long-term impact.

The Wallsend Children’s Community already works alongside schools, families and local organisations to listen to community voices, use data and evidence, and design services that better reflect local needs.

Paula McCormack, Chief Executive of Wallsend Children’s Community, said:

“Wallsend has a strong tradition of working together. For instance, Wallsend schools have been meeting every term for over a decade to help the children of Wallsend. The Wallsend Children’s Community has also been teaming up with local parents for the past six years. This fund will help us create a network for parents across Wallsend schools, bringing the skills, knowledge and care of both parents and schools together in the principle of a Village Raising Children together.”

Gea Eden-Davies, a local parent said: “This is a brilliant use of funds for a great team, bringing help to children and their families in the North East”

Duncan Nicholson – Head of Regional Funding at the National Lottery Community Fund – added:

“We are delighted to be able to support the work of Wallsend Children’s Community and the work they do with children, families and young people. Thanks to the generosity of National Lottery Players, we continue to be able to work with charities across the region helping them to deliver a wide range of projects and, in this instance, giving children the opportunity to thrive and achieve their potential.”

“The project is all about the power of collaboration and the importance of supporting children and families together. We look forward to making a huge difference in Wallsend,” added Paula.