Bingo Bonkaz: A Night of Fun, Networking, and Prizes

Get ready for an unforgettable evening at the Holiday Inn Newcastle – Gosforth Park on August 25, 2024, as Bingo Bonkaz rolls into town. This lively event promises an extraordinary night filled with outrageous prizes, hilarious comedy, and plenty of dancing, making it the perfect setting for informal networking.

Event Details

Date: August 25, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM to Midnight

Location: Holiday Inn Newcastle – Gosforth Park, Great North Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE13 6BP

What to Expect

Bingo Bonkaz is not your average bingo night. This event combines the traditional game with a modern twist, incorporating comedy, music, and dance to create a unique and entertaining experience. Here’s what attendees can look forward to:

Outrageous Prizes: Forget the usual bingo prizes; Bingo Bonkaz is known for its wild and unconventional rewards. Expect anything from quirky gadgets to extravagant experiences, adding an extra layer of excitement to the game.

Comedy Acts: The evening will feature stand-up comedians who will keep the crowd laughing between bingo rounds. Their performances ensure that the energy remains high and the atmosphere fun.

Music and Dancing: A live DJ will be spinning tracks throughout the night, encouraging attendees to hit the dance floor. This blend of bingo and a dance party creates a festive environment that's perfect for letting loose and enjoying the evening.

Networking Opportunities: While the primary focus is fun, Bingo Bonkaz also offers ample opportunities for informal networking. The relaxed setting allows for organic conversations, making it easy to meet new people and strengthen existing connections.

Ideal for Networking

Bingo Bonkaz is more than just entertainment; it’s an ideal event for networking in a casual and enjoyable setting. Professionals from various industries will be in attendance, providing a diverse crowd to mingle with. The informal atmosphere breaks down traditional networking barriers, fostering genuine connections and conversations.

Why Attend?

Unique Experience: Experience bingo like never before with a mix of comedy, music, and dancing, ensuring a night full of laughter and enjoyment.

Great Prizes: Win exciting and unconventional prizes that add to the thrill of the game.

Casual Networking: Take advantage of the relaxed environment to connect with other professionals without the pressure of a formal networking event.

Fun Night Out: Whether you're attending with colleagues, friends, or solo, Bingo Bonkaz guarantees a memorable night out.

Plan Your Visit

The Holiday Inn Newcastle – Gosforth Park is conveniently located with ample parking facilities, making it easy to access the event. Tickets for Bingo Bonkaz can be purchased online in advance to ensure your spot at this popular event. For more information and to book your tickets, visit the official event page.

Conclusion

Mark your calendars for August 25, 2024, and prepare for an evening of fun, laughter, and networking at Bingo Bonkaz. Whether you’re a bingo enthusiast or just looking for a unique night out, this event offers something for everyone. Join in the festivities at the Holiday Inn Newcastle – Gosforth Park and make the most of this extraordinary experience.