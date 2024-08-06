Discover Timeless Treasures at the Paxton House Antiques and Decorative Fair

This August, the scenic grounds of Paxton House near Berwick-upon-Tweed will transform into a vibrant hub for antique enthusiasts and collectors. From August 16 to 18, 2024, the Paxton House Antiques and Decorative Fair will host over 60 dealers showcasing a diverse array of antiques and decorative items. This annual event is a must-visit for anyone with a passion for history, craftsmanship, and unique finds.

Event Details

Dates: August 16-18, 2024

Location: Paxton House, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Scotland, TD15 1SZ

Opening Hours:

August 16: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

August 17: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

August 18: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

What to Expect

The Paxton House Antiques and Decorative Fair is renowned for its wide range of high-quality antiques and decorative items. This year, visitors can expect to find:

Furniture: From Georgian elegance to Victorian charm, the fair will feature a variety of antique furniture pieces that can add character and sophistication to any home.

From Georgian elegance to Victorian charm, the fair will feature a variety of antique furniture pieces that can add character and sophistication to any home. Fine Art: Paintings, prints, and sculptures from different periods will be on display, offering something for both seasoned collectors and those new to the art world.

Paintings, prints, and sculptures from different periods will be on display, offering something for both seasoned collectors and those new to the art world. Jewelry: Exquisite pieces of antique jewelry, including rings, necklaces, and brooches, will be available for purchase.

Exquisite pieces of antique jewelry, including rings, necklaces, and brooches, will be available for purchase. Ceramics and Glassware: Discover beautifully crafted ceramics and glass items, ranging from delicate porcelain to striking art glass.

Discover beautifully crafted ceramics and glass items, ranging from delicate porcelain to striking art glass. Textiles: Antique textiles, including tapestries, quilts, and fabrics, showcasing intricate designs and craftsmanship.

Antique textiles, including tapestries, quilts, and fabrics, showcasing intricate designs and craftsmanship. Miscellaneous Collectibles: A variety of unique and rare collectibles, from vintage toys to historical memorabilia.

The Venue

Paxton House itself is a historical gem, adding to the charm of the fair. Built in the 18th century, this Palladian country house offers a picturesque backdrop with its beautifully landscaped gardens and riverside setting. Visitors can enjoy a stroll around the grounds, making the fair not just a shopping event but a delightful day out in a stunning location.

Why Attend?

Expert Dealers: With over 60 experienced dealers, attendees will have access to a wealth of knowledge and expertise, ensuring that every purchase is authentic and of the highest quality.

With over 60 experienced dealers, attendees will have access to a wealth of knowledge and expertise, ensuring that every purchase is authentic and of the highest quality. Unique Finds: The fair provides an opportunity to discover unique and rare items that are not available elsewhere, perfect for collectors and those looking for special pieces to enhance their home decor.

The fair provides an opportunity to discover unique and rare items that are not available elsewhere, perfect for collectors and those looking for special pieces to enhance their home decor. Cultural Experience: Beyond shopping, the fair offers a cultural experience, allowing visitors to appreciate the history and artistry of the items on display.

Plan Your Visit

The Paxton House Antiques and Decorative Fair is easily accessible, located just a short drive from Berwick-upon-Tweed. Ample parking is available on-site. To make the most of your visit, consider arriving early to explore the full range of offerings and enjoy the tranquil surroundings of Paxton House.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official Paxton House website​ (Thebestof)​.