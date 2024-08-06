Pedal for a Cause at the Great North Bike Ride

On August 25, 2024, cyclists from all over the UK will gather for the Great North Bike Ride, a remarkable charity event that combines the love of cycling with a heartfelt cause. Starting at the Seahouses car park in Northumberland, this event supports the Chris Lucas Trust, an organization dedicated to funding research into rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer affecting young people.

Event Details

Date: August 25, 2024

Start Location: Seahouses car park, Northumberland

Start Time: 8:00 AM

Distance: 60 miles

Finish Location: Tynemouth Priory

The Route

The Great North Bike Ride offers participants a picturesque 60-mile route along the stunning Northumberland coastline. Starting at Seahouses, riders will pedal through charming villages, past historic castles, and along beautiful beaches, culminating at the iconic Tynemouth Priory. The route is designed to be challenging yet accessible, making it suitable for cyclists of various skill levels.

Supporting the Chris Lucas Trust

The primary purpose of the Great North Bike Ride is to support the Chris Lucas Trust. Established in memory of Chris Lucas, who tragically lost his battle with rhabdomyosarcoma, the trust aims to raise funds for vital research into this devastating disease. By participating in the ride, cyclists contribute directly to this mission, helping to improve treatment options and outcomes for affected young people.

Networking Opportunities

While the Great North Bike Ride is foremost a charitable event, it also provides an excellent opportunity for business networking. Professionals from various industries come together, creating a unique environment to forge new connections and strengthen existing ones. Riding alongside colleagues and peers allows for organic conversation and relationship-building in a relaxed and informal setting.

Why Participate?

Charitable Cause: Your participation supports essential research into rhabdomyosarcoma, directly aiding the fight against this rare cancer.

Enjoy one of the most beautiful cycling routes in the UK, featuring the best of Northumberland's coastal scenery.

Enjoy one of the most beautiful cycling routes in the UK, featuring the best of Northumberland’s coastal scenery. Community Spirit: Join a community of like-minded individuals passionate about cycling and charity, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and mutual support.

Take advantage of the informal setting to network with other professionals, enhancing your business connections while supporting a worthy cause.

How to Register

To take part in the Great North Bike Ride, participants need to register in advance. Registration details can be found on the official event website​ (Thebestof)​. The registration fee includes a rider number, event t-shirt, and refreshments along the route. Participants are also encouraged to raise sponsorship money to further support the Chris Lucas Trust.

Conclusion

The Great North Bike Ride is more than just a cycling event; it’s a movement for change, driven by the community’s dedication to supporting cancer research. Whether you’re an avid cyclist, a supporter of the cause, or a business professional looking to network, this event offers a fulfilling and impactful experience. Mark your calendars for August 25, 2024, and join in this inspiring journey along the beautiful Northumberland coast.