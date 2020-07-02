S Nicholson and Sons is helping Frank’s the Flooring Store in Shildon look smart again by renovating the outside of its warehouse building.

The Bishop Auckland-based bespoke decorating firm usually specialises in historic and listed buildings but took on the challenge to restore the exterior of the Frank’s warehouse. It has worked with the team at Frank’s for many years to update the exterior of its warehouses and stores.

Frank’s the Flooring store is the largest independent flooring store in the North East and has nearly 30 branches across the region.

The warehouse facility in Shildon houses more than 20,000 rolls of carpet, as well as vast quantities of wood, vinyl, underlay and accessories.

It needed the metal sheeting replacing along the outside of the building, to provide increased insulation for the building, protecting the products inside.

S Nicholson and Sons has recently been called on to carry out more outdoor decorating jobs due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus crisis. The firm is now also able to work in empty buildings while observing social distancing.

Stephen Nicholson, founder and managing director of S Nicholson and Sons, said: “When Jason from Frank’s got in touch and asked us to help replace the sheeting on the warehouse, we were more than happy to help. Frank’s is a local business and it’s great when we can work together.

“Many people think that decorating is just to make rooms look prettier, but when it’s outdoor, it often serves an important purpose, such as waterproofing or insulation. This is particularly important when you’re storing products, or they might get damaged.”

Jason Maguire, director at Frank’s the Flooring Store, said: “I’d like to thank Stephen and his team for their ongoing support of Frank’s and all the hard work they’ve put in. The new sheeting looks fantastic and I’m looking forward to working with Stephen again.”