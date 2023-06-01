Black Razor Records Release Broken Walls (Future Funk Squad Remix) Music Video to Continue to Raise Money for Ukraine Children

In Celebration of over 100,000 ‘Broken Walls’ Listeners, Black Razor Records release the Remix – all GoFundMe funds donated to War Child

Watford, UK, 27th March, 2023: Black Razord Records, the indie record label founded by video games publisher Wired Productions, and alternative rock/rap artists, Ivar & The Horde, today announce a brand-new music video for the Future Funk Squad Remix of the anti-war song ‘Broken Walls’. All donations via Go Fund Me will receive a free copy of the double-A side single, with the sole aim of raising money for children affected by the war in Ukraine in partnership with War Child.

Leading on from the success of the “Broken Walls” Single, which amassed a total of 100,000 listeners, the brand-new “Broken Walls” Future Funk Squad Remix is a protest song especially written and produced to raise awareness of the military atrocities going on in the world. The GoFundMe announcement follows Wired Productions (founders of Black Razor Records) donation of a total of $75,000 to support various charities offering aid in Ukraine, including the Red Cross and Unicef.

Watch the ‘Broken Walls’ Future Funk Squad Mix Music Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-QID5yUIfk

“Broken Walls” is the latest release from alternative rock/rap artists, Ivar & The Horde (Stu Brootal & Kieron Pepper), and draws inspiration from the war themed arcade twin-stick shooter ‘Tiny Troopers: Global Ops’ developed by Epiphany Games and published by Wired Productions (founders of Black Razor Records) which launched on 9th March. The game highlights a series of military megalomaniacs from around the world, and their greed filled desire to cause conflict and chaos.

Through their music, the team hopes to raise awareness about the devastating impact that war has on children while encouraging others to support War Child’s mission to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children affected by conflict.

All proceeds from the song from Bandcamp and GoFundMe will be donated to War Child.

For more information visit: www.BlackRazorRecords.com

