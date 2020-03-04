Black Storm Brewery has worked with brand and design agency Wonderstuff, independent illustrators and craft breweries from around the country to create its 12 Beers range. Each limited edition brew comes in a distinctive can reflecting its ingredients, flavours or where it was made.

Paul Hughes, founder of Black Storm Brewery said: “Black Storm beers are classic real ales, so through these limited editions we can give our customers something different. Working with the other breweries has been fun, we’ve learnt a lot and we’ve built some lasting relationships.

“Customers have responded to the look of the cans which really stand out, and to the stories behind them, as well as to the beers themselves.”

The branding and artwork for the range was designed and coordinated by Wonderstuff, who worked with Paul Hughes to set up Black Storm.

Paul Alderson, founder of Wonderstuff said: “Paul originally engaged us in 2017 to support his plans for growth – developing the brand, visual identity, beer packaging and vehicle liveries for Black Storm in readiness for launch.

“Since then we’ve worked together to create the branding and promotional materials for other ranges too. This range has been a great opportunity to reach out to people in our design community, and each of the artists is credited on the cans so people can see more of their work.”

wonderstuff.co