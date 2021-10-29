A boiler breakdown is not always a bad thing; it can be a blessing. Boilers are some of the most undervalued features in the modern home, more so when considering their impact on our daily lives. People start to take note of these installations after they encounter a significant problem.

It is during such situations that boiler coverage can be a saviour, helping restore normality within a short time. Below, we shall help you understand what boiler coverage is and how to pick the best cover for your home.

What Is Boiler Breakdown Coverage?

As the name suggests, a boiler insurance cover is a policy designed to pay out the boiler repair costs including charges for other boiler services when it develops issues. The policy will cover the expenses incurred when acquiring new parts and labour.

What Types Of Boiler Breakdown Cover Are Available?

Boiler policies are broken into two: The boiler coverage and (2.) The full system coverage.

But some insurance companies can also include drains and various external factors in either insurance packages.

What Does Boiler-Only Package Provide?

A boiler coverage will include all the costs related to service call-out, inspection, parts needed to fix the breakdown, and labour involved. Some insurance providers have annual boiler checks inclusive in the package while others will add this at an extra cost.

What Does Full System Boiler Package Provide?

With the full system boiler coverage, you are assured that your boiler and other parts of the system, such as the flues, radiators, and pumps are also covered. You also might get annual boiler inspections included in the package or some providers might offer this at an extra fee.

What Are The Benefits Of Having Boiler Cover?

Having boiler insurance cover for your home has two primary benefits.

Firstly, you will have no significant concerns when paying the monthly or quarterly fees, meaning you will not have to look for hundreds of pounds during unexpected emergencies. The costs can turn into a financial nightmare, especially when facing a costly repair job.

Secondly, the insurance providers connect you to a reputable plumber, which eliminates the need to search for one while risking making a poor choice.

When you consider the two benefits, then having a boiler insurance cover is a worthy investment and on with long-term financial rewards. It also will give you some peace of mind when facing boiler problems.

What Might Not Be Included In My Boiler Insurance Policy?

Some policies limit how many claims or call-outs you can make annual. Others might cover costs up to a certain limit. But the exemption of some types of boiler faults is common in many of these boiler covers.

How Do I Choose The Right Level Of Boiler Cover For Me?

It is a matter of personal preference. It is best to make your decision after weighing the costs against possible risks. For instance, the risks of encountering more issues are higher if your boiler is old. Therefore, it is best to consider a full system package. Conversely, the boiler-only coverage can be ideal if you have a new system or reside in a new property.

What Types Of Boilers Are Available?

It is best for homeowners to know the type of boilers they have. It can be an oil-fired or traditional gas run boiler. In either case, you should be aware of the following terms; conventional, condensing, and combination.

A conventional boiler gas combustion chamber where it burns fuel to generate the heat need to boil water before pumping it to the rest of the system. While the design seems effective since a water jacket surrounds the combustion chamber, 22% of the heat escapes via the flue.

A condensing boiler borrows from the conventional boiler but with greater efficiency. Condensing boilers have roughly 10% heat loss. The water is heated before being pumped throughout the boiler system to the faucets.

A combination boiler is designed to provide instant hot water. Combi boilers do not need water reservoirs and are often smaller in size compared to the other two. They also have lesser running costs and are increasingly becoming a common feature in many UK homes, having a projected market share of 78% as of 2020.

How Is Boiler Cover Pricing Calculated?

The boiler-only coverage is a cheaper option than the full system package. But there are variables that influence the pricing. Providers will consider things like the boiler type, manufacturer, model, and age. your property’s size and heating demands or habits are additional factors that inform the provider how to set the costs.

What To Check When Choosing Boiler Breakdown Cover Plans?

Availability times are a significant issue worth considering when picking boiler breakdown cover plans. It is best to choose a policy that offers 24/7 coverage since you never know when an emergency might arise. Your boiler model and makes should also be an issue of concern as you also inquire about annual inspections.

Also, the callout limits, average response times and other extra costs should also be clarified to avoid picking the wrong package.

Time To Get Some Boiler Breakdown Cover!

Hopefully, the information we have shared has shed some light on boiler insurance covers and will help you make an informed choice when getting yourself covered.