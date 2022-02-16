Redeem AT AWARDS AND WIN MORE FREEBETS FREESPINS AND BONUS POINTS!

Promotion starts from January 31, 2021 (00:00 GMT+8) – February 27, 2022 (23:59 GMT+8).

This promotion applies to all members who play with VND who participate in depositing.

Every week, there will be 10 lucky members to receive rewards when participating in redemption at the Prize page. Details are as follows:

Week 31/1 – 6/2/2022: VND 188,000 Free Bet + 15 Free Spins at 5 Lions Game (PP)

Week 7 – February 13, 2022: 588 Bonus Points.

Week 14 – February 20, 2022: 30 Free Spins at 5 Lions Game (PP)

Week 21 – February 27, 2022: VND 250,000 Free Bet

Members only need to visit the Prizes page to claim exchange tickets to attend this program. Each entry ticket is worth only 28 bonus points. There is no limit to the number of redemption tickets per member. The more you redeem, the higher your chances of winning. To be eligible to receive the bonus, members only need to have a successful weekly deposit of at least 500,000 VND. Results will be announced within 3 days from the end of each week. Fun88 sports will contact the winner via phone and email with details and how to claim the prize. Free spins will be updated to eligible members within 24 hours from the official announcement. The free spins will be forfeited if not used within seven (7) days of receiving the bonus. Free Bets and bonus points will be credited to the valid member’s main account within 24 hours from the official announcement. Free Bets will be forfeited if not used at least once within 30 days of receiving the bonus. Free Bets need to be wagered at least one (1) bet before being drawn. If a member is found to be cheating, engaging in bad behavior or taking advantage of promotions, Fun88 reserves the right to cancel all bonuses or block/cancel the entire promotion application.

Fun888asia General Terms and Conditions will apply to this promotion.