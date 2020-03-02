Delhi is an awesome city that provides visitors to explore many places with excitement. It has two divisions Old Delhi and New Delhi allowing tourists to plan their trip with their loved one, family, or others. Those who visit Delhi for the first time should know the places of interest in both Old and New Delhi from various sources. On the other hand, it is necessary to prepare a trip plan in advance including accommodation for getting satisfaction.

The Best hotels in Delhi involve different types and tourists should choose the right one among them for experiencing world-class amenities. Moreover, they offer excellent amenities for guests allowing them to create the best memories on a trip. Delhi is well-known for its historical places, monuments, recreational centers, and other attractions which invite large number of visitors every year. Booking a hotel in advance will ultimately help a lot to plan a trip accordingly.

Important places to visit in Delhi

Swaminarayan Akshardam Temple

Swaminarayan Akshardam Temple is the world’s comprehensive Hindu temple located in Delhi which fulfils the expectations of devotees. The temple is a popular one for its stunning architecture that allows tourists to know more about works in detail. Tourists can find the teachings of Hindu religion and other things enabling them to get peace of mind to a large extent. It reflects Indian architecture styles in unique ways and visitors can focus more on spiritual thoughts after visiting the temple.

National Gallery of Modern Art

National Gallery of Modern Art is an ideal place for tourists who love artworks. The Gallery houses a collection of paintings and other art pieces which belong to 1850s. In fact, it is one of the largest galleries in India that covers an area of nearly 12,000 square meters. Another thing is that the gallery gives ways to know more about the modern art through different types of artworks. It has more than 14,000 artworks which are old allowing tourists to evaluate the creativity levels of popular artists. The gallery organizes different types of art exhibitions enabling visitors to enjoy the innovation world.

Humayun’s Tomb

Humayun’s Tomb is a UNESCO world heritage site that is known for its architectural works and styles. In fact, it is one of the few structures in India that utilized a large amount of red sandstone during the construction process. The structure has Persian architectural influence which sits in the middle of a garden. It is one of the must-see places in Delhi while making a trip to the city. The garden has four main divisions which reflect excellent artworks of the Mughal Dynasty. Apart from that, the lower tier of the tomb has beautiful graceful arch decorations that can mesmerize the visitors. The structure is 47 meters in height and 91 meters breadth which stands an epitome for a long-time.

National Museum

National Museum in Delhi has a collection of 200000 Indian and foreign artworks. The museum allows visitors to know more about the rich cultural heritage of nations in various parts of the world. It covers artworks of various departments such as textiles, epigraphy, numismatics, jewellery, Epigraphy, and so on. Besides that, the museum displays antiques of different periods thereby showing ways to get more information about artworks. At the same time, foreign nationals should pay an entrance fee of Rs. 650 while making a trip to the museum. The museum maintained by the Indian Government is a must-see place in Delhi for discovering various artworks.

Travel tips to Delhi

Tourists should make sure about the safety of their personal belongings such as wallet, mobile phones, and cash when traveling to crowded places in Delhi. It is advisable for visitors not to travel alone in Delhi during late night for minimizing unwanted complications to a large extent. Apart from Hindi, people will also speak English while communicating with visitors when they visit the city. Travelers should pack their clothes appropriately when they want to visit Delhi with family and others. The best time to visit Delhi is October, November, February, and March months in a year. Visitors should follow the local etiquettes including customs while visiting religious places such as temple, church, or mosque. Tourists should aware of touts and scams in Delhi because they will try to cheat people who don’t know anything about the city. Delhi is a great place for spending night life because it covers a lot of disco clubs and pubs for relaxation purposes. Drinking tap water in Delhi is not good for health and tourists should consider using water bottles only for eliminating health complications effectively. Delhi has public transport buses and metro railway stations that can connect important places in the city with ease. Travelers should avoid traveling in crowded train and buses to prevent loss of money and other problems. The city offers various types of food options for tourists and they can visit restaurants for tasting delicious cuisines. There are several apps available for booking taxi, food, and other services and tourists can download them on their mobile phones for making a trip with ease. Delhi is a popular one for its leading shopping malls and street markets allowing visitors to buy various types of products at cheaper costs.

Where to stay in Delhi?