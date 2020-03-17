IT’S eyes down look in, as one of the region’s largest event venues prepares to host a night of super-charged fun and games.

On Saturday 25 April, Rainton Arena, at Houghton-le-Spring, is holding Bounce ‘n’ Bingo.

And along with the chance to wield their dabbers in the hope of a full house, players will be treated to jokes, music and dancing with a whole range of prizes up for grabs.

The event is for over 18s only and doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets cost £16 per person and must be pre-booked by calling 0191 584 8630 or emailing info@raintonarena.co.uk.