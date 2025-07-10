SUPBIKERUN secures strategic partnership with KGM Motors to power event operations across the UK

SUPBIKERUN the unique multi-sport event series partners with KGM Motors’ Musso Saracen – one of the UK’s highest towing capacity pick-up trucks – to enhance logistical capabilities.

SUPBIKERUN, the UK’s only adventure triathlon, has announced a strategic operational partnership with KGM Motors UK and its award-winning Musso Saracen pick-up truck. This partnership represents a significant operational enhancement for SUPBIKERUN’s event logistics, enabling the company to transport essential equipment more efficiently across its four premium UK venues.

“As an events business, reliable logistics are absolutely critical to our success,” said Sam Pauc, Director of SUPBIKERUN. “Partnering with KGM Motors and the Musso Saracen allows us to transport our complete event setup – including paddleboards, bike racking, marquees, large inflatables, metal barriers, and registration kit – in a single efficient operation. This partnership directly strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional events.”

The Musso Saracen’s superior towing capabilities and load capacity will enable SUPBIKERUN to streamline operations across remote locations, reducing set-up times and enhancing the company’s ability to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences. With all equipment fitting efficiently into one truck and trailer configuration, the partnership optimises SUPBIKERUN’s operational model that currently uses multiple vehicles to carry its kit.

Vanessa Cox, Director of Communications at KGM Motors UK, said; “At KGM Motors, we believe that peak performance and relentless determination are key to success—whether on the road or in competition. Our partnership with SUPBIKERUN brings together two brands committed to pushing boundaries, innovating with purpose, and championing those who never settle. With this collaboration, we look forward to driving powerful new experiences, allowing us to connect with a passionate community that values performance, resilience, and an active lifestyle. Together, we’re excited to explore new ways to inspire and engage customers who go the distance—on the road and beyond.”

Operational Benefits for SUPBIKERUN:

Enhanced logistics efficiency across four UK event locations

Improved equipment transport reliability for remote venues

Streamlined setup operations with superior towing capacity

The partnership will be launched at SUPBIKERUN’s 2025 Lake District event on the 13th&14th September 2025; tickets are now sold out for this final event of the year.