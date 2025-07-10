Volkswagen Group delivers around 50 per cent more all-electric vehicles worldwide

“The Volkswagen Group continues to have strong momentum thanks to many newly launched models. This applies especially to all-electric vehicles, with global deliveries up by around 50 per cent in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year. This trend was particularly strong in Europe, with growth of around 90 per cent. One in five of the vehicles we delivered in Western Europe is now purely electric. The corresponding orders are also developing dynamically: they increased by more than 60 per cent. Across all drive types, they went up by around 20 per cent. We need to further strengthen this positive development by continuing our successful model offensive. Overall, we were able to slightly increase our global deliveries by the end of June despite challenging conditions. Gains in South America and Europe more than offset the expected declines in China and North America.”

Marco Schubert, Member of the Group’s Extended Executive Committee for Sales

Key figures

4.41 million vehicles delivered worldwide after first half of the year,

up 1.3 per cent on previous year (4.35 million vehicles) Growth in South America (+18 per cent), Western Europe (+1 per cent) and Central and Eastern Europe (+9 per cent) more than compensates for expected declines in China (-2 per cent) and North America (-7 per cent) 465,500 BEV deliveries worldwide by the end of June

up 47 per cent on previous year (317,200 vehicles) Global BEV share in the first half of the year increases significantly year-on-year from

7 to 11 per cent, strong growth in Europe

(+89 per cent) and the USA (+24 per cent), declining development in China (-34 per cent), Volkswagen Group clear BEV market leader in Europe (market share of around 28 per cent) Incoming orders in Western Europe increase

by 19 per cent in the first six months Rising orders are driven by new models popular with customers across all drive types, such as the VW ID.7 Tourer, CUPRA Terramar, Škoda Elroq, Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche 911, BEV orders increase most significantly (+62 per cent) 192,300 PHEV deliveries worldwide are around

41 per cent higher than in the same period last year (136,800 vehicles) Demand for vehicles with modern second-generation plug-in hybrid drives (PHEV) and all-electric ranges of up to 143 km1 is increasing

Development of core regions

Europe

A total of 1,971,600 vehicles were delivered in the region, an increase of 2.0 per cent.In Western Europe, growth amounted to 1.0 per cent, in Central and Eastern Europe to 8.5 per cent. In the home market of Germany, 1.9 per cent more vehicles were handed over to customers. North America

461,900 customers took delivery of a Group brand vehicle, 6.7 per cent fewer than in the same period last year. In the USA, the main market, the decline amounted to 8.5 per cent in a challenging environment. In the first quarter, the Volkswagen Group had still grown by 6.2 per cent there. South America

The region recorded the strongest growth of 18.3 per cent to 302,100 vehicles. In Brazil, the main market, growth amounted to 7.4 per cent. Asia-Pacific

The region recorded a decline of 1.3 per cent to 1,470,900 vehicles, mainly due to the intense competitive situation in China. At 2.3 per cent, the decline in deliveries there was in line with expectations.

Best-selling all-electric vehicles (BEV)

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 84,900

Volkswagen ID.3 60,700

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 44,600

Volkswagen ID.7 (incl. Tourer) 38,700

Škoda Enyaq (incl. Coupé) 38,700

Audi Q6 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 36,500

Škoda Elroq 34,300

Volkswagen ID. Buzz (incl. Cargo) 27,600

Porsche Macan 25,900

CUPRA Born 22,100

1) Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eHybrid: energy consumption weighted combined 15.6-14.6 kWh/100 km plus 0.3 l/100 km; fuel consumption with discharged battery combined: 5.3-5.0 l/100 km; CO2 emissions weighted combined 7-6 g/km; CO2 class weighted combined: B; CO2 class with discharged battery: D-C

Audi A3 Sportback TFSI E: Energy consumption weighted combined 16.6-14.6 kWh/100 km plus 0.4-0.3 l/100 km; fuel consumption with discharged battery combined: 5.4-4.9 l/100 km; CO2 emissions weighted combined 8-6 g/km; CO2 class weighted combined: B; CO2 class with discharged battery: D-C

Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All drive types

Deliveries to customers by market Apr. – Jun. 2025 Apr. – Jun. 2024 Delta (%) Jan. – Jun.

2025 Jan. – Jun.

2024 Delta (%) Western Europe 884,500 891,000 -0.7 1,698,500 1,681,000 +1.0 Central and Eastern Europe 147,300 135,000 +9.1 273,100 251,600 +8.5 North America 224,700 268,100 -16.2 461,900 495,200 -6.7 South America 163,900 136,800 +19.8 302,100 255,300 +18.3 China 669,700 651,500 +2.8 1,313,800 1,345,100 -2.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific 80,800 73,300 +10.3 157,200 144,500 +8.8 Middle East/Africa 100,800 88,100 +14.4 198,800 175,400 +13.4 World 2,271,700 2,243,900 +1.2 4,405,300 4,348,100 +1.3

Deliveries to customers by brand Apr. – Jun. 2025 Apr. – Jun. 2024 Delta (%) Jan. – Jun.

2025 Jan. – Jun.

2024 Delta (%) Brand Group Core 1,711,400 1,644,600 +4.1 3,311,700 3,188,000 +3.9 Volkswagen

Passenger Cars 1,186,100 1,140,800 +4.0 2,320,300 2,220,300 +4.5 Škoda 270,800 228,100 +18.7 509,400 448,600 +13.6 SEAT/CUPRA 155,900 158,900 -1.9 302,600 297,400 +1.7 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 98,700 116,900 -15.6 179,500 221,700 -19.0 Brand Group Progressive 405,300 441,900 -8.3 794,100 844,000 -5.9 Audi 400,100 436,000 -8.2 783,500 833,000 -5.9 Bentley 2,500 3,000 -16.2 4,900 5,500 -11.0 Lamborghini 2,700 2,900 -7.3 5,700 5,600 +2.2 Brand Group

Sport Luxury 74,900 78,300 -4.3 146,400 155,900 -6.1 Porsche 74,900 78,300 -4.3 146,400 155,900 -6.1 Brand Group

Trucks / TRATON 80,100 79,000 +1.4 153,200 160,100 -4.3 MAN 26,400 25,200 +4.7 47,000 49,200 -4.3 Volkswagen Truck & Bus 11,400 11,900 -4.1 24,800 23,400 +5.9 Scania 24,700 25,800 -4.5 46,800 52,300 -10.4 International 17,600 16,000 +9.9 34,500 35,300 -2.3 Volkswagen Group (total) 2,271,700 2,243,900 +1.2 4,405,300 4,348,100 +1.3

Deliveries Volkswagen Group – All-electric vehicles (BEV)

Deliveries to customers by market Apr. – Jun. 2025 Apr. – Jun. 2024 Delta (%) Jan. – Jun.

2025 Jan. – Jun.

2024 Delta (%) Europe 189,700 109,700 +72.9 347,900 184,100 +89.0 USA 11,400 12,000 -5.2 31,300 25,200 +24.3 China 33,400 49,600 -32.6 59,400 90,600 -34.5 Rest of the world 14,200 9,500 +49.3 27,000 17,300 +55.8 World 248,700 180,800 +37.6 465,500 317,200 +46.7

Deliveries to customers by brand Apr. – Jun. 2025 Apr. – Jun. 2024 Delta (%) Jan. – Jun.

2025 Jan. – Jun.

2024 Delta (%) Brand Group Core 177,200 134,800 +31.5 328,700 230,900 +42.3 Volkswagen Passenger Cars 97,500 100,300 -2.8 192,600 168,500 +14.3 Škoda 46,000 15,500 +196.8 73,000 29,400 +147.8 SEAT/CUPRA 19,000 11,300 +67.2 37,600 18,300 +105.3 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 14,800 7,600 +94.2 25,500 14,700 +73.4 Brand Group Progressive 55,000 41,000 +34.1 101,400 76,700 +32.3 Audi 55,000 41,000 +34.1 101,400 76,700 +32.3 Bentley – – – – – – Lamborghini – – – – – – Brand Group Sport Luxury 15,800 4,700 +235.6 34,200 9,000 +279.0 Porsche 15,800 4,700 +235.6 34,200 9,000 +279.0 Brand Group

Trucks / TRATON 700 300 +124.1 1,300 600 +108.8 MAN 440 100 +330.4 810 240 +243.5 Volkswagen Truck & Bus 0 10 -87.5 50 80 -44.0 Scania 120 60 +88.7 220 110 +102.8 International 90 120 -21.2 180 170 +2.9 Volkswagen Group (total) 248,700 180,800 +37.6 465,500 317,200 +46.7