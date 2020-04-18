A top North East full-service property firm has been announced as ‘The Most Active Agent’ in the region for the second year in a row following an impressive year of commercial deals.

Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents was announced by Estates Gazette as the firm which completed the most commercial property deals in 2019, as well as being named as the leading retail and hotels/leisure agent.

A spokesperson for EG said: “Bradley Hall hangs onto the overall title it won for the first time last year thanks largely to a dominant performance in retail. It is also the only overall regional winner to finish highest in leisure and hotels.”

Group Managing Director, Neil Hart, said: “We are incredibly proud to be named as the most active North East agent for the second year in a row. The EG Awards are compiled only of factual data, ensuring that they are one of the most accurate and reflective accolades in the industry.

“Despite a challenging year for our economy, this acknowledgement really highlights that our dynamic, passionate and dedicated team can evolve and adapt in order to really deliver for our clients, regardless of any hurdles or adversity. We continue to compete and surpass the national and specialist agents which operate in the region.”

The figures are based on Radius Data Exchange and provide a detailed breakdown of 2019’s full-year transaction volumes on both national and regional levels and across various property types. Most Active Agent is awarded to the firm which carries out the most commercial property deals.

Bradley Hall beat other local firms including Gavin Black and Partners as well as national agents Knight Frank, Sanderson Weatherall and Cushman and Wakefield to receive the top accolade.

Throughout 2019 the firm completed on 3,196,274 sq ft of commercial property space including for SME’s and start-up companies, to large development sites, public sector projects and investment property.

Neil continued: “Our business is certainly evolving and the EG Awards are certainly a testament to our success. Since the change in the leadership of the business there has been a great deal of planning and strategy which has gone into moving forward from its previous legacy. Our team is stronger than ever and we are looking forward to another successful year for the business.”

Nicholas Bramwell, senior surveyor at Bradley Hall, said: “This acknowledgement from EG is another outstanding milestone for the commercial property team at Bradley Hall. This success has been underpinned by Bradley Hall’s growing network, reputation and presence

“The North East property market has remained resilient despite economic uncertainty thanks to a range of innovative approaches to business from our region’s SMEs – and we look forward to experiencing a growth in that success throughout 2020.”