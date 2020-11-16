The Bradley Lowery Foundation has launched a raffle, to be drawn on 1 December, which offers prizes that would add a lot of sparkle to the winner’s Christmas.

The charity hopes to raise essential funds to support its work with poorly children across the UK.

The raffle, which costs £10 per entry, offers prizes including a Nintendo Switch, a smart TV, an Amazon fire tablet and Echo Dot, a £100 ASDA voucher, a selection of games and chocolates which will go to one lucky winner, providing everything they need before the big day.

To enter, supporters are asked to make a £10 donation per entry via the charity’s just giving page – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/blfxmas2020 – and comment with proof of entry on the raffle post on its Facebook page.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was established in memory of Bradley Lowery, who passed away following a fight with Neuroblastoma in 2017. Since then, the Bradley Lowery Foundation has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children across the UK; established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer; donated over £200Ks to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

Gemma Lowery, Bradley’s mum and founder of the foundation, said: “Christmas is very difficult for families who have lost children or who have children currently fighting an illness, but we understand that this year, many people are facing a tough time due to coronavirus and job losses, so we wanted to do something to help.

“For just a £10 donation, 100 per cent of which goes directly to our charity helping sick children and their families, someone is going to win a very happy Christmas. There are some great gifts in there as well as money to buy the Christmas dinner and a TV to watch when you’re all full.

“Not everyone is going to have a magical Christmas this year, but we hope that one family will, thanks to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.”

For full details of the raffle, visit https://www.facebook.com/bradleysfight1/posts/3294150807374684