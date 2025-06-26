RED SKY FOUNDATION EQUIPS NORTHUMBRIA POLICE RESPONSE VEHICLES WITH DEFIBRILLATORS

NORTHUMBRIA Police will be the first force in the UK to have every one of their Response vehicles equipped with a life-saving defibrillator – thanks to the generosity of a North East charity.

The Red Sky Foundation, which raises money to supporting babies, children and adults living with complex heart conditions, has spent almost £200,000 to install 154 defibrillators in police vehicles.

And this will help officers to respond immediately in those vital minutes after someone has had a cardiac arrest.

The money was raised at the charity’s recent Red Sky Ball, held at Sunderland’s Beacon of Light earlier this year, one of a programme of fund-raising events the Foundation has organised since its launch in 2020.

The Red Sky Foundation was set up by Sunderland couple, Sergio and Emma Petrucci MBE, initially as a one-off event to say thank you to the team at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital who carried out life-saving open heart surgery on their daughter, Luna.

That initial event was so successful that Sergio and Emma launched the Foundation, which to date has raised more than £2.5m, of which a substantial amount has been spent on installing defibrillators in public places.

The partnership between Red Sky Foundation and Northumbria Police was formed following the quick-thinking of Police Constable Mark Atchison in January, who saved the life of 71-year-old Philip Wright after he collapsed in a Sunderland city centre pub.

It led to Red Sky Foundation recognising how they could help the force – and the charity agreed to donate the proceeds from their latest ball to install the defibrillators.

“We know that the Police find themselves in situations every day where time is of the essence,” said Sergio.

“And that is certainly true if someone is having a cardiac arrest where every minute counts.

“Being able to supply all of the Response vehicles with a defibrillator will hopefully help save numerous lives and will be an example that other forces will want to follow.”

Assistant Chief Constable of Communities, Andy Hill, of Northumbria Police said: “First and foremost I’d like to thank the Red Sky Foundation for this truly life-saving donation.

“Without their support and fundraising, this wouldn’t have been an achievable milestone for Northumbria Police to reach.

“Having a defibrillator in every single response car across the force is going to make a huge difference to how we respond to cardiac arrests and ultimately, the outcome.”

He added: “Being there when the public need us is our utmost priority at Northumbria Police. Be that offering protection, deterring someone from a life of crime, or saving a life.

“This donation is a huge step in the right direction in us achieving our aim of keeping people safe.”

The defibrillators are expected to be installed and in use in all response cars force wide by July.