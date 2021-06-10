Sustainable French Fashion brand Gaâla, launches new summer range, including brand new styles; Anais, Annabelle and Inès Dresses provide vintage-inspired floral patterns, vibrant fresh colours and flattering silhouettes, cut in iridescent silk and light cotton for effortless style this warmer season.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo, Kelly de Gaâlon and Alexander Zhalezka, Gaâla is the meeting of two worlds – classic French aesthetic combined with the finest Belarusian craftsmanship. Each collection provides timeless pieces for every occasion, including elegant evening wear, refined tailoring and versatile outwear, perfectly easy to style and wear all year round. The range for SS21 offers a number of stunning new colour ways and sophisticated styles, giving the ultimate go-to summertime wardrobe for professional and everyday wear alike. Prices from £180.

From the Founder, Kelly de Gaâlon:

“Our hope is that you breathe life into our designs, making them your own, and that you wear them with the same love and integrity that went into their creation.

At Gaâla we are constantly striving to become more sustainable. We carefully choose the best quality fabrics from fashion house leftovers and create timeless pieces that never go out of style. We acknowledge that whilst all our efforts do not completely remove our impact on the environment, our goal is to reduce it as much as we can. We make use of luxurious deadstock materials that would otherwise have been discarded and ensure that each piece is produced in a positive, healthy work environment by some of the best artisans – who are well paid for their craft. When I was a girl, hand-me-downs were a way of life. I remember watching my mother hand-sew clothes and adjust already existing pieces so they could be passed down to me or one of my 8 siblings.

The idea of taking something and making the piece my own interested me from a young age. Entering the professional world as a grown up I found it difficult to find high quality yet accessibly priced clothing in classic cuts and vintage silhouettes. It was during my time in Shanghai that I began working with tailors to create my own clothing – and what started as a hobby expanded into making clothes for family and friends. With the confidence my designs gave me and encouragement from the positive responses they received, I launched Gaâla along with my husband and a team of talented Belarusian artisans.”

For more of the new summer collection please head to www.gaala.com.