BREAKDOWN WARNING, TIPS FOR DRIVING AS SEASON CHANGES

Over the past week the weather across the UK has taken a turn with heavy rain, flooding and colder temperatures. With the season changing, it’s important that drivers who frequently use their car take extra precautions by checking the fluid levels to avoid costly repairs and breakdowns. Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar comments:

“With the colder weather having an impact on your car’s fluid levels, it’s important to check them regularly in order for the vehicle to maintain good running order. Our research showed that generally drivers do check their car’s oil and engine coolant levels however around one in ten (9%) never check oil and 13% never check engine coolant levels.

“By not ensuring fluids are at a sufficient level on a regular basis, drivers can put their car at a higher risk of breaking down. Having a low oil level is particularly dangerous as if it isn’t dealt with it can cause the engine of a car to quickly wear or even to seize. Regularly checking the coolant level will alert drivers to any leaks which could result in the engine overheating. Whilst some cars have sensors to warn when fluids are low, not all do so it’s always worth checking directly to spot any leaks or levels dropping.

“It’s important to take care of a vehicle by topping up fluid levels especially during winter months as it can help maintain its condition and save drivers from costly and unnecessary repairs. Our guide on preparing a car for winter will help drivers understand how to keep their car in good working order.”