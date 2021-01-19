Ever since Bridgerton premiered on Netflix, it’s been hard not to fall in love with the enchanting story – not to mention the swoon-worthy interiors of the decadent Georgian villas, English castles and countryside manors featured in the show.

Once lockdown is over, you too can live like a Bridgerton, by swapping your home to stay in some Whistledown approved properties across the UK, with global home-swapping site Love Home Swap.

Please see a range of Bridgerton inspired properties below…

Stately Home, Suffolk

This home is part of a large estate based in the beautiful Suffolk countryside. The house is surrounded by stunning extensive gardens and you can even go boating on the lake at the front of the house.

500 Year Old Scottish Castle, Scotland

Nestled in the heart of the Queen Elizabeth Forest lies Duchray Castle, a 500 year old tower house. It offers relaxed, comfortable, luxury accommodation in an idyllic forest setting. The castle sits in the middle of a private 90 acre estate made up of gardens, grazing fields and woodland.

Georgian 18th Century House, Devon

Next to the beautiful village of Halberton in Devon, this Georgian 18th century property is set in stunning grounds of natural beauty – a perfect location for summer dances.

300 Year Old Welsh Farmhouse, Wales

This home is a 300 year old Welsh farmhouse set in its own private grounds of 18 acres. Nearby you can discover historic castles and houses as well as many local attractions such as the Snowdonia mountain range.

Victorian Rectory, Devon

This truly sumptuous home is located in a gorgeous area. The house itself is stylish, spacious and full of character and you have access to all of the facilities, from the tennis court and swimming pool to full-sized snooker table.

Countryside Masterpiece, Worcestershire

With a total of seven bedrooms and six bathrooms you can truly live the high life in this extravagant home. Discover the beautiful English countryside and explore the Cotswold District in this countryside masterpiece.

