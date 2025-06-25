‘Bring back buttons!’ says Start Rescue

Return of dashboard buttons welcomed by Start Rescue

Menu scrolling can distract drivers

Screen-freeze and over-active alerts leading to growing requests for help

Leading UK breakdown provider Start Rescue is backing those vehicle manufacturers opting to bring back physical buttons to the dashboards of their latest models.

Scrolling through on-screen menus, sometimes to perform the simplest functions, concerns many safety experts who believe this may be distracting drivers from the road ahead. Euro NCAP, the independent vehicle safety rating organisation, will be introducing stricter testing protocols for 2026, mandating physical controls for key functions to reduce eyes-off-road time and promote safer driving.

In fact, the issue has grown to the extent that drivers are even calling their breakdown provider for support after touchscreen problems bring their journey to a premature halt, with Start Rescue seeing an increase in touchscreen related call-outs.

“Our UK support centre is receiving calls from customers facing touchscreen issues. We’re receiving reports of screens ‘freezing’ and individual operations not responding with customers thinking there’s a much wider problem” says Lee Puffett, Managing Director of Start Rescue.

“We’re backing manufacturers re-introducing more buttons, switches and rotary controls. It’s welcome from a safety perspective with key equipment like screen demisting always being available with a quick click and not being wholly reliant on a touchscreen.”

Start Rescue is also receiving customer enquiries concerning ‘juddering’ steering wheels which are activated by lane assist systems or driver drowsiness and awareness alerts.

Stuart Masson, Editorial Director of The Car Expert, one of the UK’s leading independent authorities on new and used cars and motoring matters adds:

“The good news is that manufacturers are responding to customer needs. Important new cars we’ve evaluated from several major brands now offer more well-positioned buttons and that’s a direct result of customer feedback.”

“Motorists are also being given more choice over the alerts they receive from the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems featured in all new vehicles, some of which can be distracting like a suddenly, juddering steering wheel. The option to store your personal preferences is also a step in the right direction.”

Start Rescue believes the solution lies in a balanced approach combining easy-to-use screens with simple, physical buttons for key controls. The company is calling on manufacturers to:

Prioritise hybrid dashboards that combine physical and digital interfaces

Ensure critical safety functions are never buried in menus

Allow drivers to customise alerts and display preferences

Improve software to prevent screen-freeze and lag

If you have repeated issues with your car’s touchscreen, Start Rescue always advises to seek qualified, professional support as there may be a hardware issue or damage to the display.

Start Rescue has a 4.6-star rating on Trustpilot, a five-star Defaqto* rating and has achieved Which? Recommended Provider status for six years running. Start Rescue has also been awarded best Breakdown Cover provider in the Finder Customer Satisfaction Awards 2024 (www.finder.com), scoring 4.9 out of 5 for overall satisfaction with a 94% recommendation rate.

For expert and independent car buying and selling advice as well as expert reviews please visit www.thecarexpert.co.uk