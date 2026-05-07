Explaining why HRT didn’t help

By Dr. Vanessa Emslie (PhD), Chief Medical Officer, Willbe

For many women, the decision to start Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) during perimenopause feels like a lifeline. After finally understanding that your increased perspiration, brain fog, low mood, or unexplained irritability are due to perimenopause, you may have been led to believe that HRT is the solution to your midlife crisis.

But then, the unexpected happens – nothing. Or even worse, your symptoms increase, or you get more to add to the list – bloated, anxious, or exhausted. Over 40% of women stop HRT within the first 12 months of starting, potentially missing out on both symptom relief and the benefits of hormones for chronic illness.

As a researcher and clinician specialising in hormonal health, I see this disparity frequently. Women are frustrated and feel broken or that HRT is overhyped. Women are desperate for relief and support, but they often do not receive it, and their physicians struggle to understand why their patients’ responses to HRT vary so widely. My message to them is always the same: it’s not your body (or physician) failing the medicine, it’s the medicine failing to account for your unique genetic blueprint and metabolic pathways.

Standard HRT protocols are often based on a “one size fits all” trial-and-error model. But our hormones don’t operate in a vacuum – they are influenced by our DNA and the various lifestyle decisions we make that have an epigenetic influence on our gene expression.

This missing link between HRT, perimenopause, hormone metabolism and genetics is the reason Willbe developed FemGene®, an innovative gene diagnostic tool that unlocks the complexity between genetics, hormones and HRT response.

With these insights, it allows us to stop guessing and start prescribing with precision by identifying your unique Hormone Archetype, a phenotype categorisation system that can closely predict not only your response to HRT but also what epigenetic support (supplements, lifestyle choices) would help optimise your hormones effectively and safely.

The 3 Hormone Archetypes: Which one are you?

Through FemGene, we categorise your genetic responses to hormone metabolism into three distinct archetypes. Understanding which one you are is the key to unlocking HRT success:

Hormone Responsive: These women have a resilient hormonal feedback loop. Their genetic markers show balanced production, metabolism, and detoxification. They typically tolerate BHRT very well and respond positively to modest interventions. Their system essentially says “yes” to treatment.

Hormone Sensitive: These women are highly reactive to fluctuations. Genetic findings often reveal receptor hypersensitivity or sluggish detox and methylation pathways. Symptoms like migraines, anxiety, and histamine flares feel “amplified”. They’re not fragile; they are finely tuned, requiring careful titration and metabolic support.

Hormone Silent: These women often appear “flatlined”. They may suffer from persistent fatigue and low mood but show a poor response to standard BHRT. This is often due to genetically fast clearance of hormones or blunted receptor function. They don’t need to be fixed; they need to be reawakened.

The Top 3 Reasons Your HRT May Not Be Working

You are treating a “Sensitive” system with a “Responsive” dose.

If you are Hormone Sensitive, a standard starting dose can feel like an assault on your system. Without understanding your hormone metabolism and receptor status, hormones can overload your system, leading to increased side effects rather than relief. In particular, heightened sensitivity to progesterone can also be a trigger for increased anxiety or sleep disruption, which are often the 2 main symptoms progesterone alleviates. Standard blood testing does not assess the progesterone pathways to identify those women who would benefit from personalised progesterone HRT.

You are “Silent” and clearing hormones too fast.

If you fit the Hormone Silent profile, your body may be genetically programmed to clear hormones before they ever reach your cells. You might be taking your HRT faithfully, but your body is not having time to respond to it, leaving you feeling tired and moody. Genetics help us to determine what nutrients can be used to gently support key hormone variants so that your HRT is effective.

Your Detox Pathways are Congested

HRT isn’t just about what goes into your body; it’s about how it gets out. If your FemGene report shows reduced efficiency for Phase I or Phase II detoxification (including methylation variants like COMT or MTHFR), hormones can circulate longer than they should, leading to toxic build-up and symptoms like breast tenderness or weight gain rather than improved vitality.

Summary

When genetics, detoxification capacity and receptor sensitivity aren’t considered, even the most well-intentioned prescription can miss the mark. What looks like a HRT failure is usually a precision failure.

That’s exactly where genomic insight changes the outcome. If HRT hasn’t delivered what you were promised, the next step isn’t to quit, it’s to test, personalise, and finally align treatment with how your body actually works. Then you will get the results you need.

About the Author

Dr. Vanessa Emslie (PhD) is a leading expert in female hormonal health and longevity, and the Chief Medical Office at Willbe. Willbe is a UK-based female health and longevity company, redefining perimenopause as the front door to female longevity. Combining genetics, hormone testing, and bioidentical HRT, Willbe’s Hormogenetics™ platform offers predictive, personalized healthcare that empowers women to extend their health-span. Through the development of FemGene®, Willbe helps women move past trial-and-error medicine to find a personalised, data-driven path to hormonal harmony. Willbe’s mission is to transform female health from reactive to preventative and to save billions of women the cost of unnecessary and absolutely preventable suffering.

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